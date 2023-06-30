Vivica A. Fox Had A Special ‘Booty Light’ For Her Epic Kill Bill Vol. 1 Fight Sequence

It has been 20 years since Quentin Tarantino gave the world Kill Bill , a two-part revenge-driven epic about a former assassin who goes on a one-woman odyssey to get back at her former assassination squad that left her for dead on her wedding day years earlier. The movie still remains one of Tarantino's best efforts a couple decades later thanks in part to its cast and those incredible fight sequences, especially the suburban showdown between Uma Thurman’s The Bride and Vivica A. Fox ’s Vernita Green.

Fox recently sat down with CinemaBlend to discuss her new true crime series, The Interrogation Room, as well as a number of other topics, like her role in Kill Bill Vol. 1. When asked how she prepared for the nearly 10-minute sequence, the Copperhead actress was quick to respond:

Six months of training. I went from a size 8-10 to a 2. All we did was work out. I thought we were training for the damn Olympics. I’m gonna tell you, I never worked out that much in my life, but it was awesome, especially when I see my body had that special booty light.

Wait... a booty light? The actress continued:

Quentin [Tarantino] had a special booty light for me because he worked my booty and got it so tight and right that it was awesome. But that was six months of training. I even went to Beijing, China, and trained for a month over there. So yeah, that body was fabulous.

The rigorous training regime, which honestly sounds like something meant for the most hardcore of martial artists or professional athletes, led to some unforeseen consequences for the actress and other co-stars who went through the program. Fox explained:

But I trained with swords, fighting, choreography, and we were so tight from training eight hours a day, we had to stretch for 45 minutes to start the day. It was no joke. It was Monday through Friday. We went from eight hours down to six then down to five.

Despite the intense training and daily stretching routines to be loose enough to perform on screen, Fox still looks back fondly on the role. In fact, the actress previously gone on the record serveral times to pitch a idea of her ow for Kill Bill Vol. 3 . While there has long been talk of another Kill Bill movie , there are currently no concrete plans for a threequel, but hey, that could all change.