Vivica A. Fox Had A Special ‘Booty Light’ For Her Epic Kill Bill Vol. 1 Fight Sequence
What's the deal with this 'Booty Light'?
It has been 20 years since Quentin Tarantino gave the world Kill Bill, a two-part revenge-driven epic about a former assassin who goes on a one-woman odyssey to get back at her former assassination squad that left her for dead on her wedding day years earlier. The movie still remains one of Tarantino's best efforts a couple decades later thanks in part to its cast and those incredible fight sequences, especially the suburban showdown between Uma Thurman’s The Bride and Vivica A. Fox’s Vernita Green.
Fox recently sat down with CinemaBlend to discuss her new true crime series, The Interrogation Room, as well as a number of other topics, like her role in Kill Bill Vol. 1. When asked how she prepared for the nearly 10-minute sequence, the Copperhead actress was quick to respond:
Wait... a booty light? The actress continued:
The rigorous training regime, which honestly sounds like something meant for the most hardcore of martial artists or professional athletes, led to some unforeseen consequences for the actress and other co-stars who went through the program. Fox explained:
Despite the intense training and daily stretching routines to be loose enough to perform on screen, Fox still looks back fondly on the role. In fact, the actress previously gone on the record serveral times to pitch a idea of her ow for Kill Bill Vol. 3. While there has long been talk of another Kill Bill movie, there are currently no concrete plans for a threequel, but hey, that could all change.
Though neither installment in the Kill Bill duology is streaming right now, you can rent a digital copy of the two-parter on services like Amazon. But you can stream Vivica A. Fox’s new true crime documentary series, The Interrogation Room, on multiple free streaming services like Pluto TV, Tubi, YouTube and Freevee starting Saturday, July 1st.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or yelling about professional wrestling to his wife. If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
