90 Day: Hunt For Love's Cortney Finally Chose Between Usman And Colt, But How's Her Relationship Doing Now?

Cortney Reardanz has had not one but two 90 Day Fiancé stars pining for her affection ever since she arrived at the resort for 90 Day: Hunt For Love. Usman Umar and Colt Johnson both wanted her to leave with them, and had this weird rivalry that looked like it was about to last the entire season.

That all changed after Colt broke his leg, and had to be taken out of the resort via ambulance. This left Usman an uncontested path to Cortney's heart, but would his obsession with Cortney following Colt to the hospital come back to haunt him? We finally got our answer, and the details on what's going on with Cortney and the man she chose after the show.

Cortney Told Usman She's Interested In Colt

With only a few days left at the resort, Usman more or less put Cortney on the spot and wanted to know where her head was at. For all the guff he got over obsessing about Cortney going with Colt to the hospital and wanting to check in on him, his fears were not completely unfounded. She felt as though she developed feelings with Colt, and was more interested in pursuing something with him than she was with Usman.

As a longtime 90 Day Fiancé fan, I wasn't entirely surprised by this. Colt was married not once, but twice on the show, and while neither of those marriages worked out, he has a way with the ladies. It also felt like Usman was love-bombing Cortney from the start, making wild overtures and professions of his feelings very quickly. It didn't feel as genuine in comparison to Colt, so I can see why she leaned that direction.

What Happened To Colt And Cortney After The Show?

It's worth mentioning that news about Cortney and Colt being together was on the internet as far back as October of 2024. Noted insider Shabooty reported on that on Instagram, as well as the news about Colt ending his marriage with Vanessa Guerra and re-breaking his leg after previously injuring himself filming the original season of The Last Resort.

Colt moved in with Cortney while he did rehab on his leg, but according to the same insider, the relationship didn't last. While the official details of what went down are not confirmed, it looks like whatever romance Cortney and Colt had was short-lived. Shabooty later alleged in an update on X that Cortney and her parents kicked Colt out of the house, and claimed the arrangement was only made so they could both be filmed during his recovery.

It's worth noting that Cortney has not posted about an update with Usman either, so its possible this whole thing ended up being a bust for all parties involved. It's not a great sign for 90 Day: Hunt For Love, which is increasingly looking like it's going to end with none of the 90 Day singles leaving in a relationship. In fairness, this franchise is not known for creating lasting relationships, so maybe we should've expected that from the start.

90 Day: Hunt For Love continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Not many episodes are left before we get to the tell-all, so we'll see if anyone surprises us and hooks up in these upcoming episodes.