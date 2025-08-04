Guy Fieri Shouted Out Adam Sandler For His Happy Gilmore 2 Role, And I’m Laughing About The Main Things He Thanked Him For

It must be a delight to work on an Adam Sandler movie, no matter how relatively big or small one's role in the production may be. As Happy Gilmore 2 continues its run as one of the biggest 2025 movie releases, its collaborators are able to share the love without having to worry about spoiling anything. You can add celebrity chef Guy Fieri to that list, as his appearance in the long awaited legacyquel led to him having such a fun time, he could have put it on a flip flop.

The mayor of Flavortown has a brief cameo in the current streaming hit, and he took to Instagram to share photos of his efforts both on and off the set. It was all in service of his gratitude, which Fieri shared in the following caption:

So AWESOME to be included in HAPPY GILMORE 2. Big thanks to [Adam Sander] for havin’ me, and for lettin’ me bring my own wardrobe and tequila 😂

As far as Mr. Fieri's wardrobe is concerned, I highly doubt that Adam Sandler's love of baggy clothes would have allowed him to try and dress the Food Network personality in anything other than his usual attire. Plus, you can definitely see Happy Gilmore 2’s villain Frank Manatee (Benny Safdie) indeed taking a pour from a bottle of Santo Tequila Blanco.

So the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host lent more than his larger than life personality to this Netflix subscription driver. (I mean, how do you chase a Subway partnership like the one in the original film's pre-Jared tie-ins?)

This anecdote comes not too long after we learned about Bad Bunny and Adam Sandler goofing off on the Happy Gilmore 2 set; which is also as adorable as you’d think. So one could see a pattern forming, which when you think about it stretches as far back as that time we all learned that vacation destinations influenced Sandler’s project choices.

I’ll admit I’ve softened on that fact over the years, because the fun does really seem to shine through in Happy Madison’s finest. Even when there isn’t a far-flung destination involved, like in the Massachusetts based Hubie Halloween, Adam Sandler’s cast of friends are comfortable enough that any newcomer could easily find themselves in a loose and goofy mood.

So much so that even in the case of Nikki Garcia’s cut Happy Gilmore 2 role, the WWE star/actor still had nothing but good things to say about the picture overall. That’s the sort of energy comedies thrive on, which is another factor that makes Happy Gilmore’s return unsurprisingly popular.

As the partnership between Adam Sandler and Netflix will celebrate its 10th year with The Ridiculous 6’s December anniversary, the winning formula keeps winning. You can currently see that in action with Happy Gilmore 2, which is freshly streaming only on Netflix.