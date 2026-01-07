The Biggest Frustration Candace Cameron Bure Has About Christian Characters On TV: 'It's The Worst'
Speaking candidly.
Candace Cameron Bure made big news a few years ago, when she announced she was leaving Hallmark to join Great American Family. The Full House alum has always been open about her spirituality, and it seems her big move, which allowed her to produce more faith-based content, might have been partly out of necessity, because it turns out she’s got strong feelings about how Christians are portrayed on TV shows and in movies.
The actress spoke candidly about the issue on The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast in a conversation with Madison Prewett. After The Bachelor alum brought up how Christianity can be “twisted” on reality TV, the host jumped in with her full-fledged agreement, saying:
I think it can be tough for TV and movie writers in general to properly represent any group of people — whether it’s Christians or something else — through a single character, because all nuance is lost and it ends up feeling more like a stereotype.
However, it seems like this issue becomes even worse in instances like Candace Cameron Bure is talking about, where Christians aren’t just written as broad generalizations but as fundamentally bad people who use their faith to cause harm.
Madison Prewett agreed, saying that if the media’s portrayal were real — showing so-called Christians either abusing God’s grace to live however they want or using religion to pass judgment on others — she wouldn’t want to be a part of it either.
It sounds like Candace Cameron Bure is trying to change that perception. In addition to her work as GAF’s Chief Creative Officer, where she’s produced holiday movies with themes of faith and family like Timeless Tidings of Joy, she also produced the 2024 Christian drama Unsung Heroes. The true story of the Christian music duo For King + Country saw mixed reviews from critics but was wildly popular on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter.
This year has already been a reflective one for the actress, as she opened up recently about how her faith keeps her humble amid the “flashbulbs” of Hollywood. Her relationship with God, however, has never been a topic she’s shied away from, as she has said her faith is “the core and foundation of who I am.”
Surely she continues to put that energy into her work, and one of her upcoming projects is even providing her with an opportunity she’s never had before. Coming later this year to Great American Family, Candace Cameron Bure will team up with Cameron Mathison for A Sweet Christmas Anniversary, which will film on location in Salzburg, Austria.
Despite the fact that Bure has been acting since she was a child, she said she’s never filmed in Europe before, so I’m sure she’s excited about this third movie in the Home Sweet Christmas series and another opportunity to fight negative portrayals of Christianity on our screens.
