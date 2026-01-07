Michael B. Jordan Admitted What Movie He Cries During, And I 100% Did Not See It
It makes sense, though.
Some people cry during movies. It’s just a thing that happens. Some people get emotional during films all the time, others only have that happen in a few cases. Michael B. Jordan is man enough to admit that he has cried during movies before, but I have to say I wasn’t expecting the one that got him.
There’s a halfway decent chance that the last time you cried at a movie, it was during Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners. Jordan tells W Magazine that he also cried at Sinners. It says a lot about that movie that the guy who was in it still cried when he saw it. But what’s even more interesting are the other times Jordan mentions crying while watching something. He said…
I won’t lie, I did not expect Michael B. Jordan to drop Armageddon as a movie that made him cry. To be sure, I know Armageddon made audiences emotional. I have my own distinct memory of seeing the film on opening night and standing by the theater door as the previous showing ended and dozens of people filtered out, many of them sobbing. I knew going in that something was going to happen.
Clearly, Armageddon had quite an impression on Michael B. Jordan. The movie itself is nearly 30 years old, and it’s the one that he mentions when asked what movies make him cry. He’s seen the film multiple times, and it makes him cry “every time.”
The scene in question that almost certainly made Jordan cry, if you’ve never seen Armageddon, comes in the finale when the team, trying to drill a hole in an asteroid, discovers that the bomb to destroy the planet-killer rock will have to be triggered by a member of the team. Initially, Ben Affleck’s character pulls the short straw, but then Bruce Willis takes his place, so that his daughter and the man she loves will be together. Then he says goodbye to his daughter, and there isn't a dry eye in the house.
Today, this movie is maybe better known for Ben Affleck's hilarious DVD commentary than the film itself, but this makes me realize I really need to rewatch Armageddon. It's one of Michael Bay's best movies, with some incredible action, and some truly heartbreaking moments. Next time you need a good cry, maybe give this one a try.
