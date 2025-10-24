'Regretting You' Interviews With Mckenna Grace, Mason Thames, Dave Franco, Allison Williams & More

"Regretting You" Actors Mckenna Grace, Mason Thames, Dave Franco, Allison Williams, Scott Eastwood, as well as Director Josh Boone, join CinemaBlend to discuss the highly anticipated Colleen Hoover adaptation. Watch as they share the Miller-esque posters they have hanging on their walls, how much they referenced Hoover's book while filming, behind-the-scenes details on filming our favorite moments, and even address some "Tangled" fan-casting going around right now.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Mckenna Grace and Mason Thames Respond To Live-Action 'Tangled' Fancasting

00:37 - Mckenna Grace Hypes Up Mason Thames About Having Two Movies In Theaters At Once

01:14 - The Cast Names The Posters They'd Have On Their Walls Growing Up

04:44 - How Much Was Colleen Hoover Involved After 'Such A Tumultuous Time' On 'It Ends With Us'

05:54 - Did The Cast Reference Colleen Hoover’s Book On Set?

07:33 - Dave Franco And Allison Williams On Destroying The Car & Painting While Filming

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

08:32 - Dave Franco On The Terrible Wig The Director Wanted For His 17-Year-Old Character

09:52 - Scott Eastwood Shares The Props That Helped Him Get Into His Younger Character

10:22 - Dave Franco and Allison Williams Have Conflicting Thoughts On Reading The Letters

11:28 - Scott Eastwood Reveals There Were Deleted Scenes For His Character

12:23 - Mason Thames And Mckenna Grace Want A "The Notebook"-Style Kissing In The Rain Scene

13:06 - The Alternate Promposal Scene That Made Mason Thames And Mckenna Grace Cry

14:19 - Dave Franco Has A Hilarious Alternate Poster For 'Regretting You' Involving His New Movie 'The Shitheads'