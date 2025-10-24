'Regretting You' Interviews With Mckenna Grace, Mason Thames, Dave Franco, Allison Williams & More
Watch our interviews with the cast and director of the latest Colleen Hoover adaptation!
"Regretting You" Actors Mckenna Grace, Mason Thames, Dave Franco, Allison Williams, Scott Eastwood, as well as Director Josh Boone, join CinemaBlend to discuss the highly anticipated Colleen Hoover adaptation. Watch as they share the Miller-esque posters they have hanging on their walls, how much they referenced Hoover's book while filming, behind-the-scenes details on filming our favorite moments, and even address some "Tangled" fan-casting going around right now.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Mckenna Grace and Mason Thames Respond To Live-Action 'Tangled' Fancasting
00:37 - Mckenna Grace Hypes Up Mason Thames About Having Two Movies In Theaters At Once
01:14 - The Cast Names The Posters They'd Have On Their Walls Growing Up
04:44 - How Much Was Colleen Hoover Involved After 'Such A Tumultuous Time' On 'It Ends With Us'
05:54 - Did The Cast Reference Colleen Hoover’s Book On Set?
07:33 - Dave Franco And Allison Williams On Destroying The Car & Painting While Filming
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
08:32 - Dave Franco On The Terrible Wig The Director Wanted For His 17-Year-Old Character
09:52 - Scott Eastwood Shares The Props That Helped Him Get Into His Younger Character
10:22 - Dave Franco and Allison Williams Have Conflicting Thoughts On Reading The Letters
11:28 - Scott Eastwood Reveals There Were Deleted Scenes For His Character
12:23 - Mason Thames And Mckenna Grace Want A "The Notebook"-Style Kissing In The Rain Scene
13:06 - The Alternate Promposal Scene That Made Mason Thames And Mckenna Grace Cry
14:19 - Dave Franco Has A Hilarious Alternate Poster For 'Regretting You' Involving His New Movie 'The Shitheads'
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about video production, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or scheming over the video team's workflow, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-reading the Sarah J. Maas universe for the third time.
