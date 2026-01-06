After Scarlett Johansson’s The Batman Part II Casting, Another MCU Alum Is Reportedly Joining Her
Holy MCU reunion, Batman!
Regardless of how many upcoming superhero movies are on the way, the biggest chunk of my focus is squarely drawn to any and all updates about Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II, which are now thankfully beginning to surface with something resembling frequency. Following the jaw-dropping news in December that Scarlett Johansson is being courted to Gotham City, a new report points to one of the actress’ former Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars is also set to bounce from one comic book franchise to the next.
This is a big one, too, as Variety reports the Oscar-nominated Sebastian Stan is currently in talks to join Johansson and Robert Pattinson in the highly anticipated sequel that sadly won’t be among other 2026 movie releases. If this news is legit — this outlet certainly has a better track record than social media-based leakers — it’s another huge pull for Reeves & Co. on the casting front, and one can only imagine what role he’ll be playing.
Stan isn’t even done with the MCU at this point, as he’ll return to the role of Bucky Barnes for even more action in the star-studded Avengers: Doomsday from Anthony and Joe Russo. It’s unconfirmed whether or not he’ll also be back for Secret Wars, but moving to Gotham City could be an indication that Bucky won’t survive Doctor Doom’s arrival.
The Batman: Part II is gearing up for a spring production ahead of its release set for October 2027.
More to come...
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.