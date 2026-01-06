How Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban's Divorce Was Reportedly Finalized So Quickly

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made headlines late in 2025 after it was reported that they’d separated after 20 years of marriage. Shortly after, it was confirmed that Kidman filed for divorce in Nashville, with “irreconcilable differences” being named as the cause. Neither Urban nor Kidman have spoken publicly about their split, but what we now know is that the divorce has been finalized. That development was also accompanied by details regarding why the former spouses were able to wrap up the proceedings so quickly.

There have been a number of instances in which divorces between Hollywood couples can drag on for some time. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s situation is such an example. The variables seem to be a bit different when it comes to the Kidman/Urban split. When TMZ reported on the latter couple’s divorce having been finalized, it was mentioned that the pair figured out the logistics even before the A Family Affair star filed last fall. Because of that, she and Urban apparently just had to wait for the judge to sign off on everything.

Some conditions within that divorce agreement have come to light. A major point involves Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s two daughters – Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (15). Per TMZ, Kidman and Urban have a co-parenting plan in place that involves attending classes. The two teens will also spend 306 days of the year with Kidman and 59 with Urban. Moving forward, both stars will also make joint decisions involving their kids’ health and education.

Both Kidman and Urban also waived spousal and child support. The two exes are also retaining the rights to their respective assets. As of this writing, attorneys for neither party have publicly commented on the reported details of the divorce agreement.

Speculation continues to swirl around the precise factors that contributed to the Kidman/Urban divorce. A few insiders alleged early on that the stars’ marriage was a constant work in progress. Meanwhile, others alleged that Urban had engaged in an affair with his guitarist, Maggie Baugh. Those cheating rumors were subsequently shot down by Baugh’s father.

Insiders have also alleged that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s divorce wasn’t exactly a secret amongst their social circles. Urban reportedly even set up a place of his own before the divorce became public. On top of that, though, it was alleged that Kidman was “dreading” the moment that the divorce was revealed to the world at large. Sources also allege that the Lioness star was struggling with maintaining a healthy dynamic for her daughters amid the split. Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt.

What can be said about Kidman and Urban with certainty is that they’ve remained busy within their professional lives. Kidman has several TV and movie productions on the docket, with one of the biggest being Practical Magic 2, which wrapped this past September. Throughout the fall of 2025, Urban also co-headlined the new CBS reality competition series The Road, which consisted of pre-filmed episodes.

Given that their divorce is now finalized, both Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are now in a position to move forward in whatever way they see fit. Still, even though they’re no longer together, the details of their agreement would indicate that they’ll maintain a united front when it comes to caring for their daughters.