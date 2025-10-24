What’s The Deal With Those Creepy Creaking Noises In If I Had Legs I’d Kick You? The Director Told Us Why She Added Them
I cringe just thinking about these noises.
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, one of the latest feature films from A24, offers a brutally raw look at parenthood from the perspective of a struggling mother. With this 2025 movie schedule entry, writer/director Mary Bronstein not only ups the feeling of uneasiness by employing many close-up shots but also utilizes audio-based techniques. Chief among those is a creaking noise that comes into play at certain points of the film. Bronstein has since spoken to CinemaBlend about her rationale for those effects.
At the center of this psychological dramedy’s story is Linda (Rose Byrne), who struggles to care for her daughter – who has an undisclosed medical condition – while her husband (Christian Slater) is on a lengthy business trip. The situation only gets tougher when their apartment becomes flooded and Linda and her little girl must temporarily move into a motel. Throughout the film, there are emotionally tense moments that are accompanied by the aforementioned noise (which even creeped me out during my screening).
Mary Bronstein didn’t add those sounds on a whim, of course. When she spoke to me, alongside Byrne and Slater, she explained that sound was very important for the film. One reason for that is that the movie has no traditional score. Bronstein also revealed that she was inspired by a very specific (and iconic) director when formulating her approach to sound:
David Lynch, who passed away earlier this year, is certainly a strong and unique filmmaker to take cues from. Eraserhead – which is the first feature film ever helmed by Lynch – still stands as one of his most eclectic titles, and it uses sound in a wide range of interesting ways.
When it comes to If I Had Legs, Bronstein’s last comment perfectly describes what it feels like to take in those creaking noises. But, as unsettling as they may be at times, the sounds do work hand in hand with the narrative. Given that they happen at pivotal moments for Linda, it feels like each creak signifies the further breakdown of her psyche. Bronstein and co.’s masterful use of sound goes beyond those uncomfortable creaks. The filmmaker later discussed her desire for all of the audio cues to be visceral for viewers:
The theatrical experience figures into all of this as well. Mary Bronstein wants her latest film to be an immersive experience for audiences, and that’s helped along by the speakers present in cinemas:
Put simply, this is nerve-wracking cinema that’s on par with some of the best A24 films like Good Time, Uncut Gems and Civil War. Of course, there’s more to If I Had Legs than the impressive sound design. There’s also an emotionally affecting story and strong performances from the exceptional Rose Byrne, a game ASAP Rocky, a pleasantly surprising Conan O’Brien and more. Still, those who want to experience Bronstein’s film to its fullest – complete with the uncomfortable noises – should check this out in a theater.
On that note, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You is now playing nationwide, so take a look at your local listings. Be sure to also read up on upcoming A24 movies, as there are a number of them lined up.
