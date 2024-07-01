Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Might Be The Best Serialized Season In Franchise History, And We Absolutely Need Season 3

The creative team behind Star Trek: Prodigy set out to create a new series that would entice a new generation of children into the greater fandom. But, by the end of Season 2, it accomplished so much more than that. Following the latest batch of twenty episodes, we have what I will boldly say is the greatest serialized Trek story that's ever been delivered bar none. That's right, I'm ranking it above previous seasons of Discovery, Picard, Strange New Worlds and every other serialized arc. It's that damn good, and everyone who has been a part of that ride should be rewarded with Season 3 and more.

As fans dying for upcoming Trek shows dive into this season with their Netflix subscriptions, I hope they'll notice one element. There's a level of care put into every story detail, reference and nod in this season, and it all makes sense and enhances the overall story in every possible way. It's about as perfect of a season as one can be, and I'll discuss all the reasons for that in my spoiler-free review. Also, as the Hagemans suggested while discussing a renewal, I'm hoping to convince those who haven't watched to tune in.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Manages To Interweave Typical Trek Tropes Without Stopping The Storytelling

When Star Trek: Strange New Worlds arrived on the scene, it seemed like the producers had discovered the easiest way to make serialized storytelling work in the franchise. Serialized character arcs allowed for the freedom of episodic storytelling but still gave the viewer a sense of progression and growth. It was so effective that even Discovery emulated it in its final season.

Prodigy Season 2 proves that serialized storytelling not only still works really well in Star Trek but that it also provides a story in which it thrives as the definitive course for future storytelling. The story ties into the typical Trek tropes we're used to in the most organic ways, and I was constantly stunned that nothing ever felt shoe-horned or forced throughout the twenty episodes.

In terms of showing a younger audience what all Trek can offer, the show has succeeded on that front in every regard. Veteran fans like myself were treated to numerous callbacks and fresh ideas. Prodigy also further built upon concepts only mentioned in other shows. If you're a Voyager fan, there's no shortage of details to love about this season, aside from the Chakotay and Janeway story. There's really something for every fan of a Trek series in this season, assuming they're willing to take the dive in and trust that it'll be worth it. For an audience that has no other new Trek shows to watch at the moment, I'd have to question why any fan wouldn't.

Prodigy Season 2 Brings Back Characters Not Just For Legacy Cameos, But For Them To Play Key Roles In The Story

When I first talked to the Hageman brothers about Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2, they teased that the legacy characters' returns would go deeper than Robert Picardo's Doctor. Something they didn't mention, however, is that all of these major players would heavily factor into the overall story. And, honestly, at no point does their presence feel superfluous.

The Doctor isn't just in the story, he's a pretty major player throughout it. That is to say, I would reckon that Robert Picardo recorded his lines in more than one session. Though he's such a virtuoso and master at his craft that if he told me he did I would certainly believe him. The EMH was one of the best parts of Voyager and, as one would expect, he shines here as well.

I'm not going into spoiler territory here, but I can assure you there are much bigger appearances than the EMH on deck in Prodigy Season 2. Not only that, but one of the biggest unexpected returning characters is in the mix for a significant chunk of the story. I hate to be such a tease for those who haven't had a chance to watch, but people will surely know who I'm talking about when they see said character, and rest assured that this is far from a glorified cameo. It'll take a while for them to show up, but just be patient.

Prodigy Season 2 Interlocks With Every New And Past Show In A Way That No Other Trek Series Has

I think what I love most about Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 is that fans not only see the growth of Dal and the rest of his friends as they continue their studies in the hope of being admitted to Starfleet. Viewers also see these characters interwoven into the greater universe rather seamlessly. There are countless references to other Trek events in this season, which really informs the viewer as to the series' position within the scope of the grander timeline featuring the other shows.

What's most impressive, however, is that Prodigy can reference an event from Lower Decks and just as seamlessly fold it in with another event that occurred on a series as old as The Next Generation. It also doesn't have to pause its own storytelling or character development to do so, perhaps further proving that these characters are a more natural fit for the larger continuity than other fans might give them credit.

Credit is deserved and earned in Season 2. The series also smashed the "too kiddie" allegations in Season 1. However, those who still feel differently can look to the intricate development of the Vau N'Akat species in this new season, the story arc involving Chakotay and his disappearance and one of the most ambitious temporal stories the Star Trek franchise has ever done. I can understand why the series' creators were frustrated to hear it was canceled mid-production, because this season is a masterpiece.

We Need Prodigy To Continue So The Hagemans Can Tell More Stories

I've seen the comments from Star Trek fans who are already writing off Prodigy now that Discovery is over, Lower Decks is cancelled and the Picard spinoff is nowhere in sight. I can understand the pain, but all I can say in response is don't let another quality series slip away just because you're upset about another one ending. As LD showrunner Mike McMahan said at Star Trek: Mission Chicago years ago, we should support all of the Treks, especially if we want more.

The tale that Kevin and Dan Hageman and crew wrote for Prodigy Season 2 doesn't just deserve the attention of every Trekkie who can stream it. The installments stand among some of the best stories every created for the franchise. Season 2 is delightful from start to finish, written as a love letter for those who enjoy Trek regardless of their age. Stories this wonderful, this cohesive and this exciting are few and far between. Don't be the person that watches it years later and regrets not doing so sooner. Check it now, and give these guys a chance to tell more stories in this beloved universe.

Star Trek: Prodigy is available to stream on Netflix right now. I know not everyone has time to watch all twenty episodes of Season 2 right away but, as someone who basically did that, I'll say the temptation not to finish it ASAP will be strong.