What Brie Larson’s Disney+ Short Film Remembering Means To Her, Including The Ending
The Captain Marvel actress led and produced the groundbreaking AR project.
Have you ever seen a world so imaginative on your TV that you want to jump in and be part of it? Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz just created a way for their own ideas to pop out of the constraints of your rectangular screen with their augmented reality short Remembering, now streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The new Disney+ release is a seven-minute short that features an enhanced experience from your iPhone or iPad with exciting inspirations to connect with one’s inner child.
CinemaBlend had the opportunity to learn about Remembering from star/producer Brie Larson and writer/director Elijah Allan-Blitz at Walt Disney Studios, alongside several other journalists. After an intimate presentation of the short and its AR capabilities, available with a download of the Remembering iOS app (opens in new tab), Larson spoke to how it came about, saying this:
After becoming energized by Allan-Blitz’s concept and Dusty Peak, who stars alongside Brie Larson in the Disney+ release, the collaborators and real-life partners worked with her to build out the imaginative world they would later film together on the same LED digital sets The Mandalorian uses. Larson continued to share the process behind Remembering with these words:
The result is an immersive and emotional experience about bringing together one’s fantasies to a palpable space. Through the app, viewers get an additional experience where they can step into the short’s ideas for a moment and see beyond the TV screen.
Following the AR experience, after Larson’s character gets to meet her inner child, the ending has her having a moment of overcoming emotion. Here’s what it means to Larson:
And while Larson and Allan-Blitz are clear that the technology of Remembering would not work for every type of story, it already has them thinking of more ways they could implement this technology or continue to delve into the world they created. As Larson shared:
Could Disney+ implement more AR moments like in Remembering to its content? The creators of the short certainly have ideas for it to expand, as Larson said. Perhaps this will be through a version where viewers can interact with the space more, and, for example, put their arm out and have a bird land on their fingers. Time will tell.
Remembering is one of many new additions to Disney+ on its annual Disney+ Day, which also involves a major limited-time price drop, along with new releases like the live-action Pinocchio movie and the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Brie Larson’s next films are in 2023, with Fast X coming on May 19 and The Marvels set to hit theaters on July 28.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.