What's Coming To Disney+ In September 2022

The last few months Disney+ has been going through something of a dry spell. While we've usually had at least one significant Disney+ original series from Marvel or Lucasfilm, like Ms. Marvel or Obi-Wan Kenobi to keep us going, that's been largely it. September, however, is looking a bit better, even if that's only because we'll have two significant Disney+ original series from Marvel and Lucasfilm.

But that's not all. September will also bring us Disney+. Last year Disney+ Day was celebrated on the anniversary of the streaming services' launch in November, but Disney streaming Christmas is coming early and that means lots of new shows and movies to enjoy.

Disney+ Day will hit September 8 and with it comes a lot for fans to enjoy. Marvel fans who have been waiting for Thor: Love and Thunder to be available at home will wait no longer as the newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will arrive alongside a behind-the-scenes feature. We'll also get a BTS look at the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Pixar fans will get all nine episodes of Cars on the Road a new animated series starring Lightning McQueen and Mater. And we'll also get the first big Disney+ original movie in quite some time, and the newest live-action adaptation of an animated Disney classic, with Pinocchio.

Thursday, September 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 3

Friday, September 2

Al Davis VS. The NFL

Dickie V

Elway to Marino

Nature Boy

Run Ricky Run

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

The Two Bills

Year of the Scab

Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia

Wednesday, September 7

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)

Europe from Above (S3)

Europe from Above (S4)

Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 307 "Camp Prom"

Thursday, September 8 - Disney+ Day

Frozen (Sing-Along)

Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

Thor: Love and Thunder

Cars on the Road - All Episodes Streaming

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special)

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory - Season 1 - All Episodes Streaming

Growing Up - All Episodes Streaming

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

Pinocchio (Live-Action)

Remembering

Tierra Incognita - All Episodes Streaming

Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 4

Friday, September 9

United Sharks of America

Wednesday, September 14

First Alaskans (S1)

In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)

Short Circuit - Episode 206 “Reflect”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 308 “Let It Go”

Thursday, September 15

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 5

Friday, September 16

Coco (Sing-Along)

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Mija

While Disney+ Day is going to bring a lot of new stuff to the service, there are still a few treats that will be left in the latter part of the month. First, we'll see the premiere of Dancing with the Stars on Disney+, which will see the popular reality competition make the move to streaming from ABC. It will be the first regularly broadcast live show on Disney+, making it a big deal, and a potential look at what is to come.

We'll also see the debut of the newest Star Wars series, Andor. At least we hope we will. The show was supposed to launch at the end of August but was pushed back to September. Three episodes will premiere on day one.

Finally, on the eve of October, we'll see the debut of Hocus Pocus 2, the long awaited sequel to the family friendly Halloween cult classic.

Monday, September 19

Dancing with the Stars - Season 31 Premiere (Live)

Wednesday, September 21

Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)

Andor - Episodes 1-3

Super/Natural - All Episodes Streaming

Thursday, September 22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 6

Friday, September 23

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

Spies in Disguise

The Call of the Wild

Monday, September 26

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 2 (Live)

Wednesday, September 28

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Season 2 Premiere - Episode 201 "Ice Breaker"

Andor - Episode 4

Thursday, September 29

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 7

Friday, September 30

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)

Under Wraps 2

Hocus Pocus 2

October will bring us the last two episodes of what will hopefully be only the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, as well as more of Andor. Beyond that, we don't really know, but hopefully the content drop will look more like September, and less like, most other months in 2022.