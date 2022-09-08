Disney + Just Dropped Its Price To $1.99, But You Have To Act Fast

Disney has already had quite a big year of releases so far in 2022, from Lightyear’s heroics to Obi-Wan Kenobi’s lightsabers to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ’s stress-free twerking , and fans are getting a big look at everyone on the horizon thanks to this year's returning D23 Expo. Ahead of all that, though, there's a Disney+ Day to celebrate, people, and the entertainment giant is marking the occasion with a mega-discount that'll likely be the cheapest month of streaming out there, at just $1.99, but it won’t last long!

That’s right, for around one-sixth of the cost of a random Disney Funko Pop figure, fans can lock down a new Disney+ subscription for just $1.99 by clicking right here (opens in new tab) and signing up with the quickness. The deal is only available from Wednesday, September 7, through Monday, September 19, and it ends right at 11:59 p.m. PST. So this definitely isn’t the time to say “Gawrsh” and dawdle like Goofy for days on end. Plus, you have to be a subscriber to take advantage of the various Disney+ Day perks (opens in new tab) happening anyway.

With this particular deal, the first month works as a promo period for the $1.99 price point, and then when that period is complete, the price goes back up to the regular monthly cost of $7.99. (Or if you’re into bundling things up for cheaper, it’d be the $13.99 price for Hulu and ESPN+ added into the mix.)

As it often goes with deals like these, there is a fairly big stipulation involved, in that current Disney+ subscribers cannot opt in on the discount. Only brand new customers, or former Disney+ subscribers without active accounts, can sign on for the $1.99 month. So anyone who cut ties with a previous subscription would have no better time than now to jump back into the streaming fun in anticipation of all the new movies on the way, not to mention all the best shows that are already on there.

Let’s take a look at some of the exciting premieres that new and existing subscribers can enjoy on Disney+ Day and thereafter.

Thor: Love and Thunder's streaming debut

Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return premiere

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances premiere

Cars on the Road Season 1 premiere

New Simpsons Short "Welcome to the Club" premiere

Remembering premiere (with Brie Larson)

Growing Up Season 1 premiere

Tierra Incógnita Season 1 premiere

Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs debut

Pinocchio streaming debut

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4

What's more, while you're figuring out whether or not to watch Pinocchio, Disney+ also dropped a surprise premiere for the concert film BTS: Permiession to Dance On Stage - LA, which is no doubt winning over the music group's fans around the world. And Star Wars fans were privy to a taste of something new with a sneak peek at the upcoming prequel drama Andor.

So while this may not be the lengthiest subscription discount in the world, but a penny saved is a penny earned, and this is enough pennies to count. So be sure to sign up for the $1.99 deal before it expires on September 19, or Loki and Darth Vader might come looking for you, though probably not together.