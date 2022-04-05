What Morbius’s Matt Smith Finds Most Interesting About Working In The Comic Book Genre
By Sean O'Connell published
He's not alone.
Matt Smith is no stranger to franchise work. Probably best known for his run on the massively beloved Doctor Who, Smith also appeared in a Terminator sequel, had a recurring role on The Crown, and is currently filming a part for the Games of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. The actor knows his way around pop-culture storytelling, so we weren’t that shocked to learn he was taking a stab at a Marvel movie – by way of Sony Pictures – when he agreed to play the villain opposite Jared Leto in Morbius. The character doesn’t start off as evil, and part of the fun of Morbius is seeing Leto and Smith sink their teeth into the moral quandary that comes with being a vampire. But that’s not all the actor enjoyed about taking a turn in the comic book genre, as he recently told CinemaBlend during an exclusive interview:
Before signing on to do Morbius, Matt Smith admitted to being on the fence regarding taking the part. But a conversation with fellow Doctor Who alum Karen Gillan, who has been part of the MCU for years, convinced him that he’d have a good time at the gig. And if nothing else, Matt Smith appears to be enjoying himself in every scene of Morbius. Case in point, there’s that hilarious dance that Smith does, which occurs during a subway fight between Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) and his ailing colleague, “Milo” (Smith). The latter has just taken out a team of police officers, and proceeds to dance like Michael Jackson in celebration of his new powers. These types of asides bring a needed levity to the scares found in Morbius.
Some of the best parts to be found in Comic Book movies are the villains. Earlier this year, Spider-Man: No Way Home made history by bringing classic villains like Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx) and more back to the big screen after years of hiatus. The Morbius mid-credits scenes bring back a popular MCU villain, while teasing the possibility of a Sinister Six team up. And perhaps in the most famous bit of casting yet, the late Heath Ledger won a posthumous Academy Award for the big swings that he took in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, playing the Joker.
Morbius looks to continue the ever-expanding Spider-Man universe at Sony, one that… well, needs a Spider-Man. Until we know if Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire or someone else is playing Spidey in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, we’ll just continue to track progress on the Kraven the Hunter movie, as well as the recently announced Madame Web, with Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney. Morbius is in theaters as we speak.
Managing Director at CinemaBlend. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.