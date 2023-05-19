Why Javier Bardem's King Triton Song Got Cut From The Little Mermaid

When Disney decided to remake 1989 classic The Little Mermaid for live action, the filmmakers had the opportunity to build on the story so beloved from the animation studio. One especially exciting element of the 2023 film, which has received early praise from fans who have screened it , is Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda coming together to give more characters songs – such as another one for Ariel, Prince Eric’s first solo, and a song for Scuttle. But, as Rob Marshall told CinemaBlend, there were plans for another fan-favorite character to have a new song, until it was cut out.

Javier Bardem has some impressive pipes on him, as last year’s Lyle, Lyle Crocodile showed audiences, and this was a fact that director Rob Marshall first learned meeting the actor over a decade ago for Nine (when he auditioned for Daniel Day-Lewis’ role in the movie musical). Here’s why Bardem’s King Triton won’t have a song in The Little Mermaid, per the filmmaker:

There was a song for him, and we actually filmed it. People will see it at some point. It's very exciting. It's called ‘Impossible Child’. And what was interesting was, because we're in a way creating a new piece, we added all these numbers, all these songs, and what happened was we realized, and this happens with every musical and every film musical, the piece tells you, and what happened is it robbed from the ending. Because, that friction between the two of them and how that will be resolved if you, if you go into his internal thoughts in the song and you understand what he's feeling, we thought it would enhance the story actually. It was the opposite.

As it turns out, Javier Bardem recorded and filmed a tune sung by King Triton which would have given the father of Ariel a moment to share his perspective of raising his rebellious daughter. However, Marshall decided to ultimately cut “Impossible Child” from the upcoming Disney movie to serve the story. He continued,

It took away from the story because you have to wait to the end for that moment of connection and understanding what he's feeling and how he's feeling. So it was fantastic to write for him. I mean, he sings so beautifully. People will see it eventually. It's exciting to show. We'll definitely show it to people. But, that's what movies are. Movies are these living, breathing things and you have to listen and you have to let the movie tell you what belongs and what doesn't.

The Little Mermaid (2023) (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Release Date: May 26, 2023

Directed By: Rob Marshall

Written By: David Magee

Starring: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy

Rating: PG for action/peril and some scary images

Runtime: 135 minutes

While the original 1989 musical does not feature King Triton singing, in the Broadway version of The Little Mermaid, Ariel’s father is part of three numbers: “The World Above (Reprise),” “If Only,” and the “If Only (Reprise).” In the stage version, Ursula’s eels Flotsam and Jetsam also sing, along with Prince Eric and Scuttle. This Disney movie is clearly not drawing from these Broadway songs, though, of course, all the main songs from the original movie are included. Alan Menken did alter some of the lyrics to two beloved songs after there was backlash about the original messages.

While a song for Javier Bardem’s King Triton sounds like something to mourn, Rob Marshall assured us the scene will resurface at one point even though it didn’t make it into the movie itself. Aside from Bardem, The Little Mermaid cast is stacked with talent who get to shine throughout the movie, including Daveed Diggs making his own mark on Sebastian , Melissa McCarthy’s delicious version of Ursula, and Halle Bailey’s star-making turn as Ariel.

You can check out Javier Bardem’s King Triton when The Little Mermaid lands in theaters on May 26.