Alan Menken Changed The Lyrics In Two Beloved Songs For The Live-Action Little Mermaid Remake Following Backlash About The Original Movie’s Messages

The Little Mermaid is one of the most well-known Disney movies, and it had fans wishing they had a little flounder friend and a prince to sweep them off their feet (or tail). But considering the original animated movie came out in 1989, the original messages are pretty outdated for the modern audience to see, which means the time for plot changes has come about for the live-action remake. Not only will the new film's points speak louder than ever, but two of the musical’s most beloved songs will get some lyrical changes done by its returning composer, Alan Menken.

The classic tale of our favorite teenage mermaid on her journey to becoming human is still considered iconic decades later. While the animated film’s outdated messages were humorously told in Honest Trailer’s Little Mermaid video , this spoof really does have a point. 1989’s The Little Mermaid really did have Ariel abandon her family to marry a prince she just met, and the song “Kiss the Girl” really is a very creepy song if heard today. Luckily for modern audiences, Alan Menken is here to save the day as the returning composer told Vanity Fair he’s changed the lyrics of two of the animated Disney classic’s memorable songs.

There are some lyric changes in “Kiss the Girl” because people have gotten very sensitive about the idea that [Prince Eric] would, in any way, force himself on [Ariel]. We have some revisions in “Poor Unfortunate Souls” regarding lines that might make young girls somehow feel that they shouldn't speak out of turn, even though Ursula is clearly manipulating Ariel to give up her voice.

Despite how unforgettable and catchy these songs are, it proves not all songs stand the test of time. While we don’t know what new lyrics Menken has composed for the new movie, it’s possible we have an idea of which lines will get some modern-day revisions. In “Kiss the Girl,” lovable crab Sebastian is trying to encourage Prince Eric to kiss Ariel while on their date. While the intentions may be romantic, the song is giving off the impression that it’s okay for Prince Eric to kiss this teenage girl without her consent. Take a look at a portion of the lyrics below:

Yes, you want her / Look at her, you know you do / Possible she want you too, there is one way to ask her / It don't take a word, not a single word / Go on and kiss the girl.

There’s also the song “Poor Unfortunate Souls” sung by the movie’s main villain, Ursula. In this scene, she’s trying to tempt Ariel into giving up her voice in order to turn her into a human. While you can see this song as classic manipulation on an evil sea witch’s part, it can also send the message to young girls to keep quiet in order for a guy to like them. Read the following song portion:

Yes, on land it's much preferred / For ladies not to say a word / And after all, dear, what is idle prattle for? / Come on, they're not all that impressed with conversation / True gentlemen avoid it when they can / But they dote and swoon and fawn / On a lady who's withdrawn / It's she who holds her tongue who gets a man.

With an expected young female population to make their way into theaters to see this movie, I can understand Disney making sure there’s no mixed messaging occurring in the modern-day story they want to tell. One big change that’s also anticipated to come to the live-action remake is having the characters' goals more fleshed out. For example, Prince Eric’s relationship with his Queen mother will be explored, as well as his struggles for not feeling he fits in with his world. Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel, also said the story’s been updated to have it be about more than just “a boy” as Ariel's reason for leaving the ocean, but to find what her purpose is in general.