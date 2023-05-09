The Little Mermaid Has Screened, See What Fans Are Saying About Disney’s Latest Live-Action Adaptation

By Corey Chichizola
published

The Little Mermaid is the latest beloved Disney animated movie to get the live-action treatment, and the first reactions are in.

Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid
(Image credit: Disney)

For years now, Disney has made a habit out of adapting their beloved animated blockbusters into live-action movies. This largely started with Maleficent, and then inspired the release of projects like Beauty and the Beast, Mulan, The Jungle Book, and The Lion King. That tradition continues with the upcoming live-action Disney flick The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey as the title character and directed by the great Rob Marshall. That movie musical has screened, see what fans are saying about the new version of The Little Mermaid

There's been a ton of chatter online about The Little Mermaid, especially regarding the racist backlash received by Halle Bailey herself. But the movie is nearly upon us, and the early screenings have resulted in plenty of rave reviews. That includes my very own tweet, which reads:

I said what I said. The new Little Mermaid delivers plenty of iconic moments from the original, but it also brought new songs and lines of dialogue to the table. And many of the funniest new lines came from Sebastian, voiced by Hamilton icon Daveed Diggs. And there's a ton of praise coming to both him and Halle Bailey.

Indeed, Bailey seems to be receiving universal acclaim from those lucky enough to see early screenings of The Little Mermaid. Despite the hate that Halle Bailey got online, her performance speaks for itself. Check out another tweet below: 

Points were made. Apart from her outstanding singing voice which was on display in the Little Mermaid trailer, she's also been getting props for the way she embodied Ariel as a character. Some folks who saw early screenings went so far as to call her "flawless."

Of course, there are plenty of other A-list talent involved in Disney's latest live-action flick. Chief among them is Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, who had big shoes after the voice performance of late actress Pat Carroll. A tweet from journalist Perri Nemiroff gave her props, saying:

Two others actors getting a ton of early acclaimed for their work in The Little Mermaid are Daveed Diggs and Jonah Hauer-King. The latter actor plays Prince Eric, after Harry Styles passed on the opportunity. One tweet praised both actors for their work on the movie musical, as you can see:

Another sentiment that seems to be shared on the internet by those who have seen The Little Mermaid ahead of its wide theatrical release is that it ranks high among the rest of the live-action adaptions. Although it was recently announced that Moana is getting it's own live-action movie. But previously there was some criticism thrown at projects like Mulan and The Lion King, with the latter being an almost shot-for-shot recreation of the animated blockbuster. A tweet compared this new underwater spectacle to its predecessors, reading:

Rob Marshall assembled a great cast for The Little Mermaid, and it certainly seems like the A-list actors are delivering for the latest Disney flick. Other well-known talent that gets in on the fun include Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, and Javier Bardem. And they all had big shoes (or fins) to fill in order to play their beloved characters. 

The Little Mermaid will hit theaters on May 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. 

