Why Leonardo DiCaprio And Benicio Del Toro Think PT Anderson Should Win His First Oscar For One Battle After Another: ‘I Will Say This…’
The stunning new film is in theaters this weekend.
True talent in Hollywood is most definitely not represented purely through success during awards season/at the Oscars – and Paul Thomas Anderson's career is proof positive of that. Despite him being one of the greatest living, he has been nominated for 11 Academy Awards for six different films in the last 28 years, and he has yet to take home a single trophy. It's not a pock on his legacy, as his phenomenal movies speak for themselves, but recognition is certainly always valued, and both Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio Del Toro want to see that happen via Anderson's latest critically acclaimed feature, One Battle After Another.
Both DiCaprio and Del Toro have individually experienced the glory of winning an Oscar (the former for his work on 2016's The Revenant, the latter for his performance in 2001's Traffic), and during the recent Los Angeles press day for One Battle After Another, they agreed that Paul Thomas Anderson is due Hollywood's most prestigious honor. That being said, however, the first priority is not the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences appreciating the work, but instead movie-goers, and they want that appreciation reflected in people heading to cinemas to see it. Said DiCaprio,
Leonardo DiCaprio makes a great larger point here. People are constantly complaining online that Hollywood is out of original stories and has become entirely dependent on established intellectual properties, and they use that excuse not to go to the movies. But that environment has been created because people only go to see big blockbusters and franchises titles, and original stories not based on established intellectual properties need support in order to survive.
It's a sentiment with which Benicio Del Toro agrees, following his co-stars comments by noting that there's nothing that can be done about award season recognition, but the most important thing is that people buy a ticket and take the ride:
I will personally agree with this sentiment. If you don't make an effort to go see One Battle After Another, you are only doing yourself a disservice by missing out one of the best big screen experiences of 2025.
Loosely based on the unadaptable novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon, One Battle After Another centers on a group of modern American revolutionaries who are forced to go into hiding when one of their own is captured and starts naming names. Years later, the hunt for the rebels restarts when the fascistic Col. Steven J. Lockjaw (Sean Penn) needs to clean up his past messes in order to gain membership to a secret society – and it leaves burnout Bob (Leonardo DiCaprio) a mess as his teenage daughter is specifically targeted by Lockjaw and he struggles to find her after they get separated. The epic is full of action, comedy and drama, and it features an outstanding ensemble cast that also includes Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, Alana Haim, Chase Infiniti, and Tony Goldwyn.
Arriving just in time for the start of awards season on the 2025 Movie Release Calendar, One Battle After Another is in theaters this Friday, September 26, and stay tuned here on CinemaBlend in the coming days for more of our coverage of the outrageously excellent film.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.