‘The Hype Is Real.’ Critics Have Seen One Battle After Another, And They Have Strong Opinions About Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Action Thriller

The film is Paul Thomas Anderson's 10th feature.
Paul Thomas Anderson is a celebrated filmmaker with double-digit Academy Award nominations for movies like There Will Be Blood and Licorice Pizza. Whether you’re just getting into Anderson’s collection or have seen all of his best movies, there’s a new project hitting the 2025 movie calendar. One Battle After Another is an epic action thriller with an impressive cast, and critics are here to share their thoughts ahead of its September 26 release.
Leonardo DiCaprio stars in One Battle After Another as an ex-revolutionary who must reunite with his former colleagues to rescue his daughter from a corrupt military official (Sean Penn). The film also stars Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and more. Steven Spielberg gave his stamp of approval, but what about the other critics? IndieWire’s David Ehrlich gives it an A, writing:
Adam Nayman of The Ringer says One Battle After Another is the director at his best, agreeing with Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio Del Toro that this should win Paul Thomas Anderson his first Academy Award. Nayman writes:
Richard Lawson of THR calls the film “bracingly timely,” as the story boldly addresses the political “nightmare” we face today and speaks directly to the audience about how we must help each other. The critic says:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety knows the descriptions of One Battle After Another sound aggressively dystopian — like an over-the-top satirical warning of where the world is today and where it might be heading. However, he continues:
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com points out that while Vineland by Thomas Pynchon was set in the 1980s, PTA’s loosely interpreted book-to-screen adaptation will read as 2020s political commentary because of the story’s timelessness. Tallerico rates the film a perfect 4 out of 4 stars and says:
Critics across the board agree with the above reviews, with One Battle After Another being declared Certified Fresh with a 98% Rotten Tomatoes score from more than 160 submissions. If you want to see the latest project from Paul Thomas Anderson and decide for yourself if you think it’s award-worthy, you can do so starting Friday, September 26.
