'Wicked: Part I' Interviews With Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Jon M. Chu And More

We sat down with some of the incredible cast of “Wicked: Part 1” (Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Jonathan Bailey and Marissa Bode), as well as the film’s iconic director Jon M. Chu, to talk about the upcoming blockbuster movie-musical! Watch them discuss the Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande moments that gave them goosebumps, the “Wicked” songs that have been stuck in their heads, and much more! And of course, watch Jeff Goldblum do Jeff Goldblum stuff.

Video Chapters

0:00 - Jeff Goldblum And Jonathan Bailey Improvise The ‘Wicked’ Song That’s Stuck In Their Head

0:30 - Jeff Goldblum Sings “If I Had A Hammer” With Jeff McCobb

1:00 - ‘Wicked’s’ Biggest Earworm, According To Marissa Bode And Ethan Slater

1:35 - John M. Chu Just Had Two Babies, And Is Excited To Do Press

2:00 - John M. Chu On The Importance Of ‘Wicked’s’ Sound Design

3:55 - The Importance Of Jonathan Bailey’s Eye Color In ‘Wicked: Part 1’

5:15 - The Moment On Set That Ethan Slater Will Remember For The Rest Of His Life

6:18 - The Biggest ‘Goosebumps Moment’ On Set According To John M. Chu

7:00 - Ethan Slater Explains Why John M. Chu Is A Class Act

8:30 - Jeff Goldblum And Jonathan Bailey Talk ‘Jurassic World’ And Gush About Scarlett Johansson

9:38 - John M. Chu Gives A ‘Wicked: Part 2’ Update