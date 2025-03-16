Will Lorne Michaels Ever Retire From SNL? His Biographer Has A Theory About How It'll Go Down
Would he ever step away?
In any dynasty the line of succession becomes a subject of great discussion. With Saturday Night Live currently playing through its 50th season on the 2025 TV schedule, that topic is certainly in the air - as Lorne Michaels doesn’t look to be retiring any time soon.
For biographer and colleague Susan Morrison, this isn’t really a surprise, and her reasons why come with a strategy she thinks the Canadian comedy mogul could use to continue his reign. If she's right, it'll probably leave the audience, and upcoming SNL hosts, asking the same question: ‘Is Lorne Michaels ever going to retire from SNL?’
Susan Morrison is someone who’d know, as her extensive biography Lorne: The Man Who Invented Saturday Night Live pours over the man’s entire history. As I had the opportunity to speak with her on behalf of CinemaBlend, the oft-discussed matter of his retirement was an obvious point of conversation, especially since he's previously teased wanting to get to SNL 50, which finally just happened.
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Just because the 50th anniversary special is in the rearview doesn't mean SNL50 is over! Peacock TV is your key to enjoying everything from that milestone event, including the Homecoming Concert and the documentary SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night.
When we approached that question, Susan Morrison shared her firmly held belief that she doesn’t think Lorne ever will retire from NBC’s landmark sketch show. Which, for NBC execs and Peacock subscription holders alike, is probably seen as a good thing.
Citing good health, and a stellar work ethic, the articles editor for The New Yorker shared with CinemaBlend the strategy she thinks Lorne Michaels could use in the future:
Right at the beginning of Lorne, Susan Morrison lays out the show’s schedule as kicking off on Monday evening, with the introduction of the guest host to the writers and actors of SNL. The rest of the week is meticulously planned out, from pitching to writing to read throughs to rehearsals. Michaels is, of course, involved with all of it right now, but as she speculates, perhaps there's a future in which he's only involved in some of it.
Michaels' future isn't the only thing covered in the biography. It's filled with plenty of Saturday Night Live stories, like that time in the mid-90s when NBC considered firing Lorne Michaels. Instead, he survived for another 30 years, long enough to be at the center of Lorne: The Man Who Invented Saturday Night Live. In addition to covering the creator, it also doubles as a history lesson in what it’s taken to keep that legendary show running for 50 years.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
A span of work experience that long means you're doing something right, and there are plenty of stories that preceded Lorne's publication to prove that fact. Whether convincing key cast members to stick it out or greenlighting legendary sketches, he's been connected to and responsible for almost all of it.
From "Toronto, The Good" to post-COVID table reads, and all the White Parties in-between, Lorne: The Man Who Invented Saturday Night Live is a massive undertaking. Author Susan Morrison writes on the television pioneer with keen insight, and "unprecedented access" to the man himself, and those who know him best.
Susan Morrison’s background as a writer’s assistant on the infamous The New Show has given her a unique perspective to weigh in on the matter of who, if anyone, could succeed him. One of the projects Michaels worked on during his time away from SNL in the ‘80s, she was there to learn the same lessons the impresario himself gathered before heading back to his television child.
Which is why her further reflection below is something that’s stuck with me:
As Morrison remarked during her appearance on David Spade and Dana Carvey’s Fly on the Wall podcast, she’s of the mind that Lorne Michaels will be running Saturday Night Live until they carry him out of 30 Rock on a stretcher. But her theory is also backed by her insistence that Lorne was one of the first people to really invest in “self care,” playing as hard as he worked.
For a show that’s known for its topical entertainment, perhaps there’s more lessons we could all learn from how SNL runs. And if that interests you, you should definitely pick up Lorne: The Man Who Invented Saturday Night Live, as it’s currently available at all fine booksellers.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Story Behind Crazy Connection The Looney Tunes Have With Wayne's World, According To Eric Bauza
The Parenting Was Stoked To Land Succession's Brian Cox, But I Wasn’t Prepared For This Hilarious Butt Double Discrepancy