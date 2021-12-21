SNL's Lorne Michaels Is Eyeing Retirement, But There's One Accomplishment He Wants To Happen First

Lorne Michaels is a legend in the TV industry, known for creating sketch comedy and variety series Saturday Night Live. At 77, the TV producer and screenwriter is thinking about retiring soon, but he wants to accomplish something big with SNL before that happens.

Saturday Night Live has been around since 1975, and it’s approaching a monumental 50th season with the series currently in Season 47. For Lorne Michaels, it may be the sign for retirement. While talking with CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King about his life and accomplishments, Michaels opened up about wanting to reach the milestone anniversary with SNL:

I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave. But here's the point: I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So, I'm gonna do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well.

It's hard to imagine Lorne Michaels stepping away from Saturday Night Live after being such a big part of the series since its inception. While the show might not be the same without him, knowing that he wants to make sure that the show is still going strong before departing is a good sign. Hopefully whoever ultimately takes over for him will know just what to do.

This isn't the first time that he has spoken about hitting the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, and he'll leave a strong legacy no matter when he decides to step away. SNL is a staple across the country every weekend, and I can't see that stopping any time soon. There can be little doubt that the show will reach that 50th anniversary milestone; what remains to be seen is whether or not Lorne Michaels will remain on board beyond that event.

There's no denying that he has accomplished a great deal over the course of his career, even beyond launching what would go on to be an iconic TV show. After getting his start writing for the Canadian Broadcast Corporation, Lorne Michaels teamed up with Dick Ebersol to create Saturday Night Live way back in 1975. Since then, he’s served as executive producer on many projects featuring SNL alums, including 30 Rock, A.P. Bio, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers. He has also produced many films including Wayne’s World, Tommy Boy, Mean Girls, and MacGruber.

Throughout his prolific career, Lorne Michaels has been nominated for 94 Emmys, winning 20 and holding the record as the most nominated individual. He’s also received multiple honors including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Personal Peabody Award, and was recently honored at the Kennedy Center Honors. The success of SNL well into the 21st century proves that his leadership has kept the show as a part of pop culture for nearly half a century, and it would be interesting to see any changes to the show if and when Michaels hands the reins over to somebody else.

Luckily, Season 50 of SNL is still a few years away so there is still plenty of time left with Lorne Michaels. Season 47 returns next year, so check out CinemaBlend's 2022 winter and spring schedule to see when to catch it and others!