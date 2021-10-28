Would Eternals' Barry Keoghan Join Dune Part 2 As Feyd-Rautha? Here's What He Told Us

Dune Part Two has officially been greenlit ; the movie that all fans of Dune hoped for is actually happening. And while that means the conclusion of the story for many characters that we met in the first movie, it will also require the casting of characters from the book that we did not even meet in the first movie. And there’s already a fan campaign underway to get Eternals’ Barry Keoghan drafted to play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the sequel, and it sounds like, if the phone rings, he’s game for it.

CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg recently had the chance to speak with Barry Keoghan ahead of the release of Eternals. It’s a big movie for Marvel Studios, with an impressive cast, and one of the biggest names in directing helming the movie, with Oscar winner Chloe Zhao leading the charge. When Eric asked Keoghan if there were any other directors he was particularly interested in working with, he gave a pretty telling response, saying…

I'd love to work with Denis, Denis Villeneuve, definitely.

On the one hand, learning that Barry Keoghan would like to work with Denis Villeneuve isn’t that surprising. He’s a great director and stars from Amy Adams to Ryan Gosling have sung his praises in the past. But the fact that Villeneuve is the man behind Dune is perhaps not a coincidence. Considering Keoghan himself is now being talked about in relation to the franchise.

One character that we did not see in Dune Part One was a member of House Harkonnen named Feyd-Rautha. The character was played by Sting in the David Lynch film adaptation, and that performance is possibly the most lasting element of that entire movie. Now, if you hang out on Twitter, you’ll find many people who think Barry Keoghan would be the perfect choice to play the role in the upcoming sequel, and the actor is well aware of the campaign in his favor, saying…

Oh yeah, I've seen that on Twitter. I'm a massive fan of Timmy as well. It would be... yeah.

When you put these two things together, you have to ask the question, even when you know what the answer is probably going to be. Fans are interested in seeing Barry Keoghan play the role, and the actor wants to work with Denis Villeneuve and is also a fan of Timothee Chalamet. CinemaBlend's Eric Eisenberg followed-up by asking if Keoghan would he be interested in the role if offered. He said:

Definitely, yeah. But that's all I'll say. Yup!

With Dune Part Two already given a release date and it being set to open in only two years time, production on this film is going to move quickly, so casting announcements for new roles will likely be happening very soon. Will this happen? We’ll have to wait and see.