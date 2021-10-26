Dune 2 Is Officially Happening, So Prepare For More Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet

This past weekend, after being delayed for nearly a full year, Denis Villenueve’s Dune finally opened in theaters and on HBO Max to a warm critical reception and an impressive turnout on the box office front. Unlike David Lynch’s Dune from 1984, Villeneuve’s adaptation only covered the first half of Frank Herbert’s original novel, and until today, it wasn’t a sure thing if we’d get a movie chronicling the second half. Well, worry no more, as Dune 2 is officially happening, so get ready to see more of Zendaya’s Chani and Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides.

This announcement comes straight from Legendary Pictures, the production company behind Dune, and Warner Bros., the studio that distributed the movie. The latter has dated Dune 2 for October 20, 2023, and Timothée Chalamet even got in on the fun by sharing the sequel’s teaser poster.

Needless to say that Denis Villeneuve is pleased that Dune 2 is moving forward. Here’s what the filmmaker said in a statement (via THR):

I just received news from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: Part Two. It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune and I have the fans, the cast, and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is only the beginning.

Having already opened in various international territories in September, Dune kicked off its domestic run this past weekend with a $40.1 million haul, making it not only Warner Bros.’ biggest opening for 2021, but the best opening of Denis Villeneuve’s career yet. Dune’s worldwide total currently sits at approximately $223 million, and the movie was reportedly made off a $165 million budget, with Legendary handling 80% of that amount and Warner Bros. taking care of the remaining 20%. Apparently it was Legendary’s call on whether or not to make Dune 2, and now the company has decided it’s a worthwhile endeavor to chronicle the latter half of what’s widely considered to be one of the greatest sci-fi tales of all time.

To be fair, over the last several months, it was looking increasingly likely that Dune 2/Dune: Part Two would happen rather than be tossed aside. Denis Villeneuve said in August that he was “optimistic” about the sequel’s chances, and just last week, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff cryptically stated that those who saw the ending of Dune would know the answer to whether or Dune 2 would move forward. Then there’s the fact that within Dune itself, the movie is titled as Dune: Part One, which was previously revealed at an IMAX screening of the first 10 minutes this past summer.

As soon as more concrete details about Dune 2's development are unveiled, we here at CinemaBlend will let you know.