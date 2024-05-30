X-Men ‘97’s Head Director Explained To Us Why It Was Important To ‘Nail’ The Genosha Tragedy In Season 1
Remember it...
X-Men ’97 earned critical acclaim from reviewers and general audiences alike almost instantly, but the show hit a new level of popularity midway through its run. “Remember It” depicted Genosha being attacked by a Master Mold Wild Sentinel that killed thousands of mutants (though thankfully, Magneto was not one of the casualties as initially believed). It was only thanks to Gambit sacrificing himself that the robotic monstrosity was destroyed, but needless to say that this genocide changed the Marvel TV show’s status quo. Looking back on X-Men ’97 Season 1, head director and supervising producer Jake Castorena talked with CinemaBlend about why it was so important to “nail” the Genosha tragedy.
Genosha Was A Pivotal Turning Point In The Show
Shortly after the X-Men ’97 Season 1 finale was released to Disney+ subscribers, I chatted with Castorena about a variety of topics tied to “Tolerance is Extinction - Part 3,” which included hearing his excitement about Gates McFadden voicing Mother Askani and getting a response from him on Wolverine, Storm and Morph being MIA at the end of the episode. As our conversation was winding down, I opened the floor to the entire season and asked him which action set piece was the most difficult to pull off. Castorena started off by saying:
With the inclusion of Cable, the time-traveling mutant who was finally confirmed as Nathan Summers, the adult son of Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor, fans like myself were wondering if the devastating events in Genosha would be undone. Yet despite Cable voice actor Chris Potter seemingly indicating that his character would try to bring Gambit back, that didn’t happen. The Genosha tragedy stuck, and given how fans reacted to the death and destruction in “Remember It,” it’s safe to say that Jake Castorena and his team did indeed “nail” this major twist.
Audiences Needed To Quickly Become Emotionally Invested In Genosha
As the director went on to explain, in order for X-Men ’97 to stick the landing with Genosha in “Remember It,” audiences needed to become emotionally invested in this mutant haven and its inhabitants within the span of just an episode, while also making sure not to drop the ball on the greater story being told. As Castorena put it:
CinemaBlend’s own Rich Knight placed “Remember It” as #1 on his ranking of X-Men ’97 Season 1’s episodes, and like Castorena mentioned, you won’t have trouble finding other people who enjoyed this heartbreaking chapter. No doubt the episode helped cement X-Men ’97 as one of the best Disney+ TV shows. If there’s a downside to the success of “Remember It” and Season 1 as a whole though, it’s that the bar has been placed ridiculously high for Season 2, which is in production now. Still, I’m confident that the cast and crew will meet those expectations, if not exceed them.
Once concrete news about X-Men ’97 Season 2 starts trickling in, we’ll pass it along. For now, read some of our other exclusive coverage about the show, like the process that went into figuring how to show Wolverine’s adamantium being ripped from his skeleton, as well as Emi/Emmett Yonemura and Chase Conley explaining why they wish Storm and Forge’s “Lifedeath” storyline could have been longer.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.