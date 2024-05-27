All 10 Episodes For Season 1 Of X-Men '97, Ranked

X-Men ‘97 did the impossible in that it got me to open up my Disney+ app again .

Now that the first season is over (and we’re definitely getting Season 2) , I feel like it’s time to gush about all 10 episodes, as the show was even better than I thought it would be. I’ve already talked about my feelings when the show first started , and now I want to rank the best X-Men 97 Season 1 episodes.

Oh, and HEAVY spoilers up ahead if you haven’t watched the first season yet.

(Image credit: Disney+)

10. Motendo; Lifedeath - Part 1

In this segmented episode, we get two stories, one of Jubilee and her boyfriend, Roberto, being sucked into a video game, and the other about a downtrodden Storm working with Forge to get her powers back…to unsatisfying results.

I don’t think the episode being separated into two really works. Look, I love Jubilee. She kicks ass . So, I was happy that she was finally getting the spotlight since she was often a background character in the original series. I also love all of the references to classic video games, like the X-Men arcade beat-em-up. As somebody who loves anything revolving around video games , it made my heart happy. But, it was wrapped up so quickly, and felt inconsequential in the long run.

Ditto for “Lifedeath - Part 1.” Yes, it furthered Storm’s story, but it also felt like a bit of an afterthought that probably should have been its own separate episode. So, this definitely felt like the weakest of the season.

(Image credit: Disney+)

9. Lifedeath - Part 2

Okay, so while this isn’t technically a segmented episode, it certainly feels like it. In the beginning, we get Charles Xavier stuff, which was certainly a surprise since we were led to believe that he was dead. It’s a whole lot of outer space stuff, and it serves as a means to slow down the plot after the events from the previous episode, “Remember It.” The only problem is, it’s too slow.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then, we get the second part to Storm’s story, in which she defeats an owl-type enemy known as The Adversary, and regains her powers. It’s a whole vibe.

It’s not quite the vibe that I was looking for, especially after the mind-blowing “Remember It” episode. As I mentioned earlier, I think “Lifedeath” probably would have been better as a single episode. Plus, the Charles Xavier stuff was kind of boring. So, that’s why this episode lands so low on the list.

(Image credit: Disney+)

8. Bright Eyes

Rogue seeks revenge for the Genosha incident, and flies all over the world trying to exact it. She seeks out Trask, and we even meet Captain America, with Rogue going so far as to hurl his shield into the stratosphere. (Such disrespect!)

This is also the episode where Cable goes on his own mission, and the one where we’re introduced to Bastion, who ends up being the true big bad of the season. So, yeah. A lot goes on in this episode.

Actually, maybe too much, because this episode seems a little bit cluttered. Sort of like with the “Lifedeath” episodes, I feel like Rogue’s story was strong enough on its own without Cable, and the whole human-sentinel hybrid stuff. So, a good episode, for the most part, but you can feel that push toward the end of the season with this one.

(Image credit: Disney+)

7. Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 1

I recently wrote about how the live-action MCU shows can learn from X-Men ‘97 , and the last three episodes of this season, “Tolerance is Extinction - Parts 1-3” are a great example of why. For one thing, I almost always feel like the endings to the live-action MCU shows feel super rushed (especially for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ) , and X-Men ‘97 actually got to take its time, spacing the conclusion out over three separate episodes.

In this first part, we get a ton, including Cable’s explanation about Bastion, more information about Operation Zero Tolerance (OZT), and the destruction of Charles Xavier’s school. We also get a boatload of action, and Magneto causing a global blackout, so yeah, the stakes are high!

And, it’s a great lead up to the end. I thought “Bright Eyes” may have been a bit overstuffed, but this episode feels weighty and sets up much bigger stakes, so it feels justified. An overall fast-paced and engaging episode.

(Image credit: Disney+)

6. Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 2

In Part 2, the stakes are even higher. Magneto convinces Rogue and Sunspot to join his team and abandon the X-Men, and the rest of the crew is broken up into two separate teams – one to take on Magneto, and one to take on Bastion. Mister Sinister, with his punk ass, is also a threat again. Exciting stuff!

There isn’t really much to say about this episode besides that it ramps up the stakes even more. Wolverine stabs Magneto in the back…literally…and the cliffhanger of him having his adamantium ripped out of his body (Is bone claw Wolverine coming next season!?) was chef’s kiss amazing. Mwa!

(Image credit: Disney+)

5. Tolerance Is Extinction - Part 3

In this final episode of the season, we get Xavier messing with Magneto’s mind, an appearance from Phoenix (Who’s not so dark!), and what is presumably the death of the X-Men, only for Bishop to come moseying in toward the end to say that, naw, they’re not dead. They’re just scattered throughout time, which brings up all kinds of possibilities for Season 2 .

Part 3 feels like a justified climax to a banger of a season. The fights feel enormous but personal, the repercussions seem important, and the lead-up to the next season is exciting. If I have any one complaint, though, it’s that it feels a bit too much like it’s leaning into the next season, which made the stakes not feel as monumental as they could have been. But, otherwise, it’s a stellar conclusion to a great first season.

(Image credit: Marvel Animation)

4. To Me, My X-Men

The first episode is one of the best. We’re reintroduced to the X-Men, and each one of them gets their own glow-up moment. (Especially Cyclops!) We get a lot of set-up, namely with Trask, but we also get that great reveal with Magneto at the end.

This is one of the best first episodes I’ve ever seen! It fully establishes all of the characters, as well as the general tone of the show. I’ve seen this episode three times, and it still impresses me. It’s really that good!

(Image credit: Disney+)

3. Fire Made Flesh

The trippy episode. Mister Sinister mentally infiltrates the mansion, and all of the X-Men have to fight against projections of their greatest fears. So, it’s like the Danger Room actually spilled out into the hallways. We also get the Goblin Queen, as well as a shocking ending involving the “real” Jean Grey. This episode is insane!

But, in the best sort of way. I loved the first two episodes, but this was the one that truly showed me that this show was willing to take risks. Sure, it doesn’t really feel like it needs to take place in the ‘90s, disrupting the mood, but it definitely creates something we never would have seen on the original series, and for that, I’m thankful.

(Image credit: Disney+)

2. Mutant Liberation Begins

The second episode is a true banger. Magneto shows mercy, even though he probably shouldn’t when he is taken to trial, and we get the X-Cutioner, who beats some X-Men ass, and even robs Storm of her powers. I’ll tell you, this episode had it all.

I love how the first season ended, but a part of me feels like the rest of the show didn’t live up to this second episode, which has pretty much everything I love in an X-Men story. It’s about bigotry (a staple of the comics), has amazing action, and also makes you question whether Magneto really is the bad guy or the hero in this series. It would be my favorite storyline of the season if not for one other episode.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios Animation)

1. Remember It

Come on, this had to be number one. Fans were heartbroken with this episode , and for good reason. Gambit (and Leach!) dies! In fact, it’s a really hard episode to watch, even with it “just” being a cartoon, since the concept of genocide (much like Avatar: The Last Airbender), is always a hard pill to swallow.

It also has the most at stake, and really sets the groundwork for what is possible in this series. I’ll never forget my wife crying at the end of this episode and saying, “But Gambit was my favorite.” That’s the power of this episode. It made my wife cry!



What was your favorite episode? For more news on X-Men ‘97, be sure to check back here often!