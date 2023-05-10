Zack Snyder Confirms An Insane Theory About Batman And The Flash, And Now I Need The SnyderVerse Restored
Can this happen? Please?
It was one of the gutsiest scenes included in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. While sleeping in the Bat Cave – and dreaming of a Knightmare future where Superman has gone rogue – Bruce Wayne awakes to a vision. The Flash, time traveling with a warning from the future, tries to tell the billionaire that Lois Lane is the key, and that Bruce has been right about “him” (assumedly talking about Superman). But Flash is too soon. So, at some point, he is going to have to try again and correct his mistake. But how?
During a recent Q-and-A at the three-day event known as SnyderCon, Batman v Superman director Zack Snyder was asked if and when we might have seen the other side of that conversation… where Flash decided to go back in time and send a crucial message to Bruce Wayne. But in explaining that potential scene (which we never got to see), Snyder also told fans even more details about the long-standing rumor that Bruce was going to have a romance with Lois Lane (Amy Adams). And he was going to get Lois pregnant. Snyder told us:
This is insane. We have been hearing about Snyder shipping Bruce Wayne and Lois Lane for years, with the end result being a pissed off Superman. The end result of that anger would be the Knightmare scenario that we saw in both Batman v Superman and Justice League, albeit briefly. Not that this makes Snyder’s interpretation of Superman angrier than expected. It just makes him confused with the world – something that Snyder has discussed at length in interviews.
Want to listen to the entire Q-and-A following the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice screening? Of course you do! Here it is:
Unfortunately, following the SnyderCon event, there was no real confirmation of Snyder getting to continue telling stories in this universe. But there are plenty more upcoming DC movies for which we can look forward to, so check our guide often and plan ahead, starting with The Flash!
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
