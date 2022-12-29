10 Best Big Screen Fight Scenes In 2022

Warning! The following contains SPOILERS for movies that came out in 2022. Read at your own risk!

2022 was a good year for action movies overall, but we really were gifted with some great action scenes across all genres. From slashers to superheroes to even the standard run-and-gun thriller, everyone was looking to throw hands. Fists were flying in many different genres, and because of that, there was no shortage of great fight scenes this year to choose from in our end-of-year list.

The following, in no particular order, are some of the best fight scenes we’ve seen in 2022. If you’re looking for the best action scenes frame-for-frame, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s dive into our picks and run through the action scenes of this year that are worth a re-watch.

Avatar: The Way Of Water - Jake And Quaritch’s Big Battle

Avatar: The Way Of Water definitely isn’t a thrill ride from start to finish, but the final hour of the sequel is about as action-packed as any of these movies. Quaritch challenging Jake in a one-on-one fight after a long and chaotic battle between Na’vi and the Marines is epic, and the fight delivers. The unbridled rage of two men–er. Avatars wanting to rip each other to shreds culminates in the most thrilling battle of the entire movie. I’m ready to sit through the movie all over again just to get to that part at the end, which really isn’t that much of a punishment given how fun the movie is .

The Batman - Batman Storms The Iceberg Lounge

There are so many moments in The Batman worthy of this list, but if we’re talking about the absolute best, the title character storming The Iceberg Lounge takes the cake. Truthfully, it might be the most action-heavy scene in the character’s live-action history, as Batman bashes and beats his way through Penguin’s hideout looking for answers. We don’t see this often in Batman films because the Dark Knight is rarely willing to be so confrontational. Of course, The Batman is more of an early Batman tale just beyond the realm of being an origin story , so it tracks he’d be a bit more of a less-calculated renegade willing to just walk in a club and start bashing heads.

Everything Everywhere All At Once - Waymond Attacks With A Fanny Pack

2022 basically belongs to Michelle Yeoh, and I respect that. Given all the accolades she’s gotten so far though, I have to give some love to actor Ke Huy Quan and his performance as alternate universe Waymond . Everything Everywhere All At Once is loaded with action, but watching Waymond wield his fanny pack like nunchucks really gets this movie going. Who would’ve thought someone could do so much damage with an uncool but functional piece of fashion?

Prey - Predator Kills French Trappers

Anyone who has seen a Predator movie knows that members of this species are hard to kill. Unfortunately, the French trappers in Prey were born well before the franchise, so they had no idea what was coming when they tried to subdue one with a bear trap and a net. Jokes aside, those trappers just get brutalized by the Predator with its vast array of weapons as well as some of their own. There’s blood, guts and a lot of Frenchmen whose last dying thought was probably that the pelt wasn’t even close to worth the price they paid trying to get it.

Halloween Ends - Laurie And Michael’s Final Battle

Halloween Ends is the thrilling conclusion of the Halloween reboot trilogy, and the final confrontation between Michael Myers and his longtime target, Laurie Strode . Fans might’ve expected before watching that the final battle between the two would feature intense and hard-to-stomach violence, and they’re completely right. This is an action scene that isn’t for the faint of heart, and if you’re squeamish, you might just want to skip it entirely.

RRR - Animals Attack Partygoers

If you’re just generally aware of the existence of RRR, the film that had a stranglehold on many with a Netflix subscription in 2022, you’ve likely seen this scene. Bheem arrives at the scene of a high-profile party full of colonial elites and unleashes a slew of wild animals right into the center of the party. It’s the kind of absolute chaos only a Marvel movie would be capable of, and yet Bollywood surprised us in 2022 by showing other movies can go over the top in the best way possible. The epic slow-motion tiger dodges make this scene award-worthy, but the maulings are a nice touch.

The Northman - Final Battle

I’m not sure there’s a one-on-one battle on this list that matches the raw emotion on display in the final battle of The Northman. Amaleth taking on Fjölnir amidst lava and smoke is a hauntingly beautiful scene and so emotional. I don’t think I’ve ever been more invested in watching two exhausted men struggle to land blows all whilst screaming at each other between slashes of the sword. It’s just something that needs to be seen, but those who read our Northman review knew that already .

The Gray Man - Six And Lloyd’s Final Showdown

Ryan Gosling’s Six and Chris Evans’ Lloyd throw down at the end of The Gray Man, and it’s the perfect endcap on an already incredible action movie. I’m not trying to say this scene alone is the reason why The Gray Man received a sequel , but I certainly would think it’s a contributing factor. Honestly, Gosling and Evans are just both so great in this movie that seeing them in this epic scene is really the cherry on top of two awesome performances.

Bullet Train - Ladybug vs. Tangerine

Bullet Train is a healthy mix of comedy and action, but just because there’s laughs to be had, that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be taken seriously. As an example, the fight between Ladybug and Tangerine features plenty of laughs, but also a lot of brutality that makes it look like either man is on the bring of killing each other. It’s just another reminder that Brad Pitt is still good at what he does and maybe that Aaron Taylor-Johnson deserves more roles than he already gets.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Shuri vs. Namor

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be one of the most emotional Marvel movies of all time, but that doesn't diminish how awesome Letitia Wright’s Shuri is as the new Black Panther. She gets a chance to show she’s just as capable as any hero after besting Namor in combat, which viewers know was no easy feat. Sure, there’s a chance he still hasn’t completely shaken his goal of recruiting others to help destroy humanity , but that beating he took will almost certainly make him think twice about it.

2022 was an awesome year for entertainment in general, so be sure to check out other end-of-year lists as they appear on CinemaBlend in the coming days as well. Hopefully, 2023 will have just as many memorable moments, especially when it comes to action.