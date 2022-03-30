10 Years Later, Check Out Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe And More At The Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Premiere

When HBO Max released a Harry Potter cast reunion special commemorating 20 years of the Wizarding World on the big screen, fans could not believe that the series based on J.K. Rowling's YA fantasy books could possibly be that old. Then again, it was already hard enough to fathom that the franchise had been around for an entire decade as it was coming to a close.

More than another decade has passed since the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 - the (supposedly) final chapter of Daniel Radcliffe's tenure as "the Boy Who Lived." Let's use our time-turners to take a trip back to the 2011 premiere of the historic blockbuster with this slideshow of your favorite cast members (also including Emma Watson and Rupert Grint) on the red carpet, as well as glimpses of their more recent notable work.