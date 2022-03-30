10 Years Later, Check Out Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe And More At The Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Premiere

By published

Here's the cast of Harry Potter 10 years after the Premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint attend the premiere for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in London in 2011
(Image credit: Dave M. Benett / Contributor)

When HBO Max released a Harry Potter cast reunion special commemorating 20 years of the Wizarding World on the big screen, fans could not believe that the series based on J.K. Rowling's YA fantasy books could possibly be that old. Then again, it was already hard enough to fathom that the franchise had been around for an entire decade as it was coming to a close.

More than another decade has passed since the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 - the (supposedly) final chapter of Daniel Radcliffe's tenure as "the Boy Who Lived." Let's use our time-turners to take a trip back to the 2011 premiere of the historic blockbuster with this slideshow of your favorite cast members (also including Emma Watson and Rupert Grint) on the red carpet, as well as glimpses of their more recent notable work.

Image 1 of 23

Slideshow arrow

(Image credit: Future)
Image 2 of 23

Tom Felton at the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011

Tom Felton at the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011 (Image credit: Jon Furniss / Contributor)
Image 3 of 23

Tom Felton performs at Bubble Comics Con 2021 Festival in Moscow

Tom Felton performs at Bubble Comics Con 2021 Festival in Moscow (Image credit: Artyom Geodakyan / Contributor)
Image 4 of 23

Bonnie Wright at the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011

Bonnie Wright at the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011 (Image credit: Jon Furniss / Contributor)
Image 5 of 23

Bonnie Wright in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts in 2022

Bonnie Wright in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts in 2022 (Image credit: HBO)
Image 6 of 23

Matthew Lewis at the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in New York City 2011

Matthew Lewis at the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in New York City 2011 (Image credit: Jim Spellman / Contributor)
Image 7 of 23

Matthew Lewis at the 2018 Winter TCA Tour

Matthew Lewis at the 2018 Winter TCA Tour (Image credit: Frederick M. Brown / Stringer)
Image 8 of 23

James Phelps and Oliver Phelps attend the Madrid premiere for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011

James Phelps and Oliver Phelps attend the Madrid premiere for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011 (Image credit: Juan Naharro Gimenez / Contributor)
Image 9 of 23

James Phelps and Oliver Phelps attend the "Harry Potter: the Exhibition" opening in Madrid 2019

James Phelps and Oliver Phelps attend the "Harry Potter: the Exhibition" opening in Madrid 2019 (Image credit: Eduardo Parra / Contributor)
Image 10 of 23

Evanna Lynch at the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011

Evanna Lynch at the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011 (Image credit: Anthony Harvey / Contributor)
Image 11 of 23

Evanna Lynch attends the launch of Sugar Taco in Los Angeles in 2019

Evanna Lynch attends the launch of Sugar Taco in Los Angeles in 2019 (Image credit: Rodin Eckenroth / Contributor)
Image 12 of 23

Helena Bonham Carter at the London premiere for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011

Helena Bonham Carter at the London premiere for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011 (Image credit: Anthony Harvey / Contributor)
Image 13 of 23

Helena Bonham Carter attends the launch of "A Poet For Every Day Of The Year" in London 2021

Helena Bonham Carter attends the launch of "A Poet For Every Day Of The Year" in London 2021 (Image credit: David M. Benett / Contributor)
Image 14 of 23

Ralph Fiennes at the 2011 premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in London

Ralph Fiennes at the 2011 premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in London (Image credit: Anthony Harvey / Contributor)
Image 15 of 23

Ralph Fiennes at the 2021 premiere of The King's Man in New York City

Ralph Fiennes at the 2021 premiere of The King's Man in New York City (Image credit: Arturo Holmes / Staff)
Image 16 of 23

Robbie Coltrane attends Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 London premiere in 2012

Robbie Coltrane attends Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 London premiere in 2012 (Image credit: Anthony Harvey / Contributor)
Image 17 of 23

Robbie Coltrane in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Robbie Coltrane in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (Image credit: HBO)
Image 18 of 23

Rupert Grint at the 2011 London Premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Rupert Grint at the 2011 London Premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (Image credit: Anthony Harvey / Contributor)
Image 19 of 23

Rupert Grint on the season 3 set of Servant in 2021

Rupert Grint on the season 3 set of Servant in 2021 (Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor)
Image 20 of 23

Emma Watson at the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011

Emma Watson at the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011 (Image credit: Anthony Harvey / Contributor)
Image 21 of 23

Emma Watson attends the Earthshot Prize 2021 in London

Emma Watson attends the Earthshot Prize 2021 in London (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor)
Image 22 of 23

Daniel Radcliffe at the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011

(Image credit: Ferdaus Shamim / Contributor)
Image 23 of 23

Daniel Radcliffe visits SiriusXM radio in 2021

Daniel Radcliffe visits SiriusXM radio in 2021 (Image credit: Noam Galai / Stringer)
Sarah Zigrye