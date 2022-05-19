20 Pictures Of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Together Before They Split

By , last updated

Here are pictures of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard when they were together.

There are two things, which we know with absolute certainty, that the world can never get enough of: celebrity couples and highly publicized court cases. That being said, it is no surprise that the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has become one of the most widely discussed and closely scrutinized stories in the news at the moment.

After meeting in 2009 on the set of The Rum Diary, Depp and Heard wed in 2015, but divorced two years later, only to be seen together in the years since in court over various disputes. Prior to their split, however, the Academy Award nominee and DC movies star made numerous appearances together on the red carpet and elsewhere. Scroll through the slideshow below to see a collection of photos taken while they were still together.

Image 1 of 20

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attend the 2011 premiere of Rum Diary

(Image credit: Rune Hellestad - Corbis / Contributor)
Image 2 of 20

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 2011 posing for Rhum Express photocall

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 2011 posing for Rhum Express photocall (Image credit: Dominique Charriau / Contributor)
Image 3 of 20

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at the 9th Annual Johnny Ramone Tribute 2013

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at the 9th Annual Johnny Ramone Tribute 2013 (Image credit: Sean tSabhasaigh / Contributor)
Image 4 of 20

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at the premiere of 3 Days to Kill 2014

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at the premiere of 3 Days to Kill 2014 (Image credit: Michael Tran / Contributor)
Image 5 of 20

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attend the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala 2014

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attend the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala 2014 (Image credit: Jamie McCarthy / Staff)
Image 6 of 20

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attend opening night of Broadway's Cabaret 2014

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attend opening night of Broadway's Cabaret 2014 (Image credit: Walter McBride / Contributor)
Image 7 of 20

Celebrity sighting of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in NYC 2014

Celebrity sighting of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in NYC 2014 (Image credit: NCP/Star Max / Contributor)
Image 8 of 20

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attend the 7th Annual Heaven Gala 2014

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attend the 7th Annual Heaven Gala 2014 (Image credit: Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff)
Image 9 of 20

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend Spike TV's Don Rickles: One Night Only 2014

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend Spike TV's Don Rickles: One Night Only 2014 (Image credit: Kevin Mazur / Contributor)
Image 10 of 20

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the Texas Film Hall of Fame Awards in 2014

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the Texas Film Hall of Fame Awards in 2014 (Image credit: Rick Kern / Contributor)
Image 11 of 20

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attend the premiere of The Danish Girl 2015

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attend the premiere of The Danish Girl 2015 (Image credit: Todd Williamson / Contributor)
Image 12 of 20

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp kissing at the premiere of The Danish Girl in 2015

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp kissing at the premiere of The Danish Girl in 2015 (Image credit: JB Lacroix / Contributor)
Image 13 of 20

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards 2015

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards 2015 (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/HFA2015 / Contributor)
Image 14 of 20

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the Boston premiere of Black Mass

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the Boston premiere of Black Mass (Image credit: Mike Lawrie / Staff)
Image 15 of 20

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp kissing on the red carpet in Venice Italy 2015

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp kissing on the red carpet in Venice Italy 2015 (Image credit: Mondadori Portfolio / Contributor)
Image 16 of 20

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attend the premiere of Mortdecai 2015

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attend the premiere of Mortdecai 2015 (Image credit: Karwai Tang / Contributor)
Image 17 of 20

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan 2015

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan 2015 (Image credit: Jun Sato / Contributor)
Image 18 of 20

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at the Toronto premiere of The Danish Girl 2015

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at the Toronto premiere of The Danish Girl 2015 (Image credit: Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff)
Image 19 of 20

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attend the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attend the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016 (Image credit: John Shearer / Contributor)
Image 20 of 20

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at the 9th Annual Heaven Gala 2016

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at the 9th Annual Heaven Gala 2016 (Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor)
Sarah Zigrye