20 Pictures Of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Together Before They Split

There are two things, which we know with absolute certainty, that the world can never get enough of: celebrity couples and highly publicized court cases. That being said, it is no surprise that the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has become one of the most widely discussed and closely scrutinized stories in the news at the moment.

After meeting in 2009 on the set of The Rum Diary, Depp and Heard wed in 2015, but divorced two years later, only to be seen together in the years since in court over various disputes. Prior to their split, however, the Academy Award nominee and DC movies star made numerous appearances together on the red carpet and elsewhere. Scroll through the slideshow below to see a collection of photos taken while they were still together.