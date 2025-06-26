After Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Broke Up, An Insider Made Claims About How They’ll Co-Parent

Celebrity couples have always fascinated the public, just look at how many headlines Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made since getting together. Another pair that fan shave been following for years is Orland Bloom and Katy Perry, who have recently split up after years of marriage. And an insider revealed how they plan on coparenting amidst this breakup.

Orland Bloom has been open about his relationship with Perry being "challenging", and it appears that their issues have gotten the best of the celebs. In fact, Bloom and Perry broke up before back in 2017. They're splitsville again, but this time must stay in each other's lives as coparents of their daughter. An anonymous insider allegedly close to the former pair spoke to Us Weekly about what's happening behind closed doors. They shared:

They are still very much in touch and coparenting Daisy together. Orlando brought Daisy to meet Katy on tour before heading to the Bezos’ wedding. It’s not messy between them.

Well, that's certainly a hopeful message. Because while breaking up likely comes with strong emotions from he pair of A-listers, they seem to be on relatively good terms. And that should help make it easier to stay in each other's life and raise their daughter Daisy together. Could this be another version of Gwyneth's conscious uncoupling?

Of course, fans might be wondering the logistics of how this former couple is managing their lives post-split. Per this same source, they're trying to maintain stability all things considered. In their words:

They aren’t making drastic changes for Daisy’s sake. They will keep their lives in Montecito. They are prioritizing stability and consistency for Daisy.

I think that regardless of whether or not you shipped his particular couple, it's refreshing to hear how amicable things seem to be. We've seen celebrity breakups get super messy in the past, such as Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's years-long legal battle. Hopefully they can keep coparenting together in this way for the sake of their family.

This break-up is the latest in the saga of this particular celebrity couple. Bloom and Perry got engaged in 2019, after breaking up and getting back together. News of their split still managed to go viral, likely thanks to how long certain fans have been following the former pair's relationship. As such, we should probably expect to see more of these type of headlines for the foreseeable future.. especially if alleged insiders are offering quotes about what's happening behind the scenes.

Professionally, both of these celebrities are keeping busy. Orlando Bloom is attached to a number of upcoming projects, which could end up on the 2025 movie release list. As for Katy Perry, she recently made headlines for going to space, as well as for viral videos from her recent tour.