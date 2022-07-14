20 Years Later, Check Out Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, And More At The Spider-Man Premiere

When the first of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy was released, it proved to be a game-changing moment for comic book movies and a lasting favorite for many Marvel fans. Case in point: star Tobey Maguire's rousing reprisal as Peter Parker alongside Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland nearly 20 years later in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Of course, there were other veterans from the 2002 blockbuster who made appearances - Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin and J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson - and a part of us wishes we could have seen even more. With that in mind, let's a take a look at this slideshow featuring photos of the Spider-Man cast at the premiere of the original film and glimpses of their current whereabouts.