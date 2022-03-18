Spider-Man’s Andrew Garfield On Being Distracted By Tobey Maguire And Tom Holland’s Bulges In Their Suits

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was greatly expanded with Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, which ripped open the universe with some wild crossovers from previous Spider-Man movies. This includes uniting all three live-action Peter Parker actors. And Andrew Garfield hilariously revealed what it was like being distracted by Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland’s bulges when they first suited up.

Prior to actually filming Spider-Man: No Way Home, the three Peter Parker got into costume up and took some photos. In the process they recreated the iconic pointing Spidey meme , to the delight of the internet. During that shoot, Andrew Garfield said that the three of them couldn't help but look downstairs in their tight costumes, joking:

Me and Tobey landed on set. They put us in the costumes, and they said, ‘We're gonna do the meme really quickly.’ That was before we had shot anything. We were all kind of like thrown onto a set and told to point at each other […] I think we got one good shot and that’s that, Because the rest of the time we were just laughing and trying not to stare at each other's crotches and just comparing bulges.

Well, that’s one way to bond with your co-stars of an upcoming Marvel movie . It looks like the trio of Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland hilariously reverted to their childhood selves when filming promotional material for No Way Home. Because given the tight nature of the Spider-Man suits, they couldn’t help but engage in their own battle of the bulge.

Andrew Garfield shared this funny tidbit from the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , while speaking about his recent Academy Award nomination for Tick Tick…BOOM! Eventually the conversation turned to his recent appearance as Peter Parker in the MCU, and the collaboration with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. Garfield was a serious scene-stealer throughout the blockbuster, and seemingly had a ton of fun on the top secret set .

Funny enough, this type of comparison ultimately played out on the big screen throughout the course of Spider-Man: No Way Home. While the three Peter Parker actors were bonding for the first time, they compared the way their superpowers worked. There was a particularly funny moment where Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield are shocked to learn that Tobey Maguire’s webs come organically from his body, rather than a web cartridge. It seems that energy was definitely real on set, especially when it came to the Spidey suits.

As previously mentioned, Andrew Garfield really chewed the scenery in Spider-Man: No Way Home, bringing a mixture of heart and humor to his role as the middle Peter. Audiences responded so well that they’re hoping the long-cancelled Amazing Spider-Man 3 movie to happen . We’ll just have to see if/when the other Peter Parkers return to the big screen.