Why Big Brother Winner Taylor Hale 'Just Felt Right' Posing For Playboy

It's been a few years since her historic win on Season 24 of Big Brother, and yet Taylor Hale remains a prominent name tied to the franchise and CBS reality shows. Following her recent hosting of the BB aftershow and participating in a season of The Amazing Race, Hale has made another shocking move by being featured in Playboy.

While we don't know if Taylor will be a part of the 2026 TV schedule, fans will be able to see her in the March edition of Playboy. In the caption of a shared post between the reality star and the publication, it was said that she wanted to do the spread after learning nude photos of her circulated without her knowledge:

After her Big Brother win, Hale realized that images of her naked body—screenshots extracted from the show's live feed—were shared all over social media. That's why she's here, baring it all for Playboy.

There is an unfortunate side to fans having the ability to monitor the Houseguests almost all hours of the day with a Paramount+ subscription. While producers try their best to protect Houseguests' privacy, there will almost always be a point in the season where one of the players is caught in a state of undress, or whoever is switching cameras is asleep at the wheel.

This happened to Taylor Hale, and while she was unaware of it happening while she was in the Big Brother house, it couldn't have happened at a worse time. Hale's season was notable in that she was targeted early and often by a section of the house, leading fans to sympathize with her and hope she could overcome.

Eventually, the behavior was called out by another portion of the house, who banded together in order to protect her, which played a core role in her victory. Exiting the game to learn her body was shared on the internet was disappointing, but Hale expressed thanks to Playboy for giving her a chance to reclaim the moment:

This just felt right. Thanks for letting me share it all - on my terms 🖤

Taylor Hale shared a few of the photos on her Instagram account, giving her followers a taste of what they'll see in the full story. Those curious can check it out below:

While she might've had a rough time during her season and after with some backlash from viewers, Taylor has no shortage of fans in the Big Brother world now. Many former Houseguests were in the comments congratulating her on the milestone and celebrating her achievement:

You love to see it, especially for someone as great of an ambassador to Big Brother's modern era as Taylor has been. She's used her platform to champion the show in its new era, and even sided with fans on issues such as keeping the live feeds active, despite how they impacted her.

With Season 28 on the way to CBS this summer, I'm curious what Big Brother has planned for the upcoming season. We usually won't know any specifics until late May at the earliest, so we still have quite a wait before speculation can really get rolling.

