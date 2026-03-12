The Mario-Centric Way Chris Pratt’s Team Pranked Him: ‘You Guys Are A--holes’

Chris Pratt is a funny guy. His comedic timing was on full display when he played Andy on Parks and Recreation , I still think about the dance off from Guardians of the Galaxy, and he’s always been very charming and witty in interviews. However, now we have proof that his team is also very funny, as they pulled a Mario-centric prank on him in the lead-up to the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on the 2026 movie schedule .

At the moment, there’s been a lot of talk about this movie, as they announced that Donald Glover will play Yoshi and fans picked a part new posters for deep-cut details. Meanwhile, the cast appears to be gearing up for their press tour as Pratt posted this hilarious video on his Instagram:

As you can see, Pratt’s team covered him in three different-sized Mario toys while he took a nap. And with each cut, the toys of the character he voices moved around him. By my count, the Marios moved about 26 times during the video. That makes me wonder how long they were at this, and how long the actor’s nap was. Clearly, they were committed to the bit, and I love how many positions they put the video game character in on and around Pratt’s body. (My personal favorite was the one where Mario had his plunger pointed at the actor’s nose, as if he were about to stick it up there.)

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor had a good sense of humor about all this, too. While he threw one of the toys at whoever was filming and had a sarcastic comeback in his caption, he seemed to have fun with this prank, as he wrote:

You think you can trust your team. You put it all out there on the Press tour. You fall asleep. Because you’re human. Next thing you know your unconscious body is a prop in their funny little skit. Currently looking for [a] brand new team.

Now, while Pratt was being a bit moody in his caption, while also being entertained by all this, his wife was pointing out a different detail from the video. Down in the comments, Katherine Schwarzenegger wrote:

Love that our burlap reusable grocery bag was the best pillow item here

Listen, when you’re tired and in need of a nap, anything remotely soft can be a pillow…as this video proves.

All around, despite the caption that makes it seem like Pratt didn’t love this, this was such a wholesome and silly prank. And it got me even more excited for the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. I enjoyed the first one, which you can stream with a Peacock subscription , and I’m excited to see the shenanigans the characters pull when they return this spring.

Which, speaking of, that film comes out very soon. The video game adaptation will hit theaters on April 1, so who knows, maybe some more fun pranks and jokes are coming our way between now and then.