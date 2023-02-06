I Know What You Did Last Summer Is Getting A Sequel, And Two Of The Original Stars Are Already Lined Up

It's a good time to be a horror fan. The genre has been experiencing a thrilling renaissance for years, to the joy of moviegoers. Some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters in new sequels and reboots, including Halloween, Scream, and Child's Play. Now it seems that the trend will continue, as I Know What You Did Last Summer is getting a sequel. What's more, two of the original stars are already lined up. Bring on the bloody fun!

This thrilling news comes to us from Deadline, and is sure to turn the heads of horror fans out there. With horror continuing to be super profitable, it seems like any franchise could return again. That include I Know What You Did Last Summer, which is reportedly getting a new movie from director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge). To make things all the more exciting, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are in talks to reprise their roles as franchise heroes Julie James and Barry Cox.

Not much is known about this upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, as it's still very much in its development process. But according to the first report by Deadline, producer Neal H. Mortiz is in talks to return to produce this installment. Writer Leah McKendrick will be writing this next slasher movie. And it should be fascinating to see how the narrative continues so long after the original two movies.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

The original I Know What You Did Last Summer was based off the Lois Duncan novel of the same name, and released back in 1997. It centers on four friends who dump a man's body after a hit and run, and after hunted by a hooked killer a year later. In addition to Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., the all-star cast included Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Johny Galecki, and late actress Anne Heche. A TV adaptation was released on Prime Video in 2021, but it was cancelled after one season.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures) Director: Jim Gillespie Writer: Kevin Williamson Cast: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe How To Stream: Netflix

That first movie a ton of money at the box office, and a sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer was quickly produced. Unfortunately the 1998 follow-up didn't end up making quite as much at the box office, although it notably featured Brandy and Julie's college roommate Karla opposite Mekhi Phifer. Could Brandy also be brought back for the new sequel? Fingers crossed.

A new sequel for I Know What You Did Last Summer has the potential to be a major boost to the careers of both Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr.. While the pair have always worked, they haven't been on the big screen in some time. Hewitt proved herself as a captivating Scream Queen, and fans would no doubt be thrilled to see her leaning into those roots again.

It's currently unclear when the new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie might be hitting theater, as its still developing. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.