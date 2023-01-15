28 OnlyFans Stars Could Face Legal Action After Filming Scenes Inside A Travelodge Hotel

A group of more than two dozen OnlyFans creators booked a large mansion in Newcastle to shoot a series of adult scenes. Unfortunately, the owner kicked them out; so, they decided to make other arrangements. At first, the hope was to book another large home to shoot in, but when that didn’t work out, they decided to go with plan c: a Travelodge Hotel.

The big group reportedly booked four rooms, costing around $50 a night, as well as a larger family room. The filming itself reportedly went off without a hitch, but the porn stars were later accused of taking photographs inside the elevators and hallways. Star Lacey Amour later told The Sun no filming took place in any of the public areas, and everyone there was “just trying to do (their) jobs.”

The initial plan was to shoot inside a $12,000 a night mansion in Newcastle on December 12th. After arriving at the private home they rented, which featured a pool and a hot tub, the group was refused service by the owner, seemingly because they didn’t want a bunch of pornography shot in their living room. Weather conditions apparently weren’t very good; so, they looked for something local. Since another mansion couldn’t be secured, it was on to the Travelodge.

A photo featuring seven women all on one Travelodge bed started making its way around Twitter after the group got back, which prompted the company to launch an investigation and numerous English media outlets to cover the story. Here’s what the Travelodge told The Daily Mail…

We have been made aware of an allegation that filming may have taken place in one of our hotels, without our authorization and against the terms of our booking conditions. We were not aware of this reservation as it was made online, similar to the millions of bookings made via our website. We are currently conducting an investigation regarding this incident and we will have no hesitation in terminating any future bookings and taking legal action if we believe an individual is in breach of our terms and conditions.

One of the videos from the shoot has been posted on Amour’s OnlyFans page, and she’s certainly not hiding from the incident. Her Twitter feed is a mix of very, very NSFW content and retweeted stories about the Travelodge incident. She later gave an interview to BBC defending herself and the group…

This is one of the longest-running industries to exist and we face injustice and discrimination that other industries don't. We are all professionals.

At this point, it’s unclear if Amour or anyone else in the group will face any actual repercussions from the incident. Police were never called to the hotel while they were there. The company’s booking policies reportedly do prohibit engaging in any unapproved commercial activities without prior permission, but it seems like there’s a good chance they might simply want this story to quietly disappear, rather than keep feeding the publicity machine by taking it to court. We’ll just have to wait and see.