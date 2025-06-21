Oprah And Bishop T.D. Jakes Address ‘Salacious Stories’ And Rumors About Them Allegedly Attending Diddy Parties

A number of notable celebrities have remained mostly mum on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial and other legal woes. Nevertheless, several stars found themselves wrapped into the drama for one reason or another. Oprah Winfrey and Bishop T.D. Jakes are among the public figures who’ve been tied to the drama, as it’s been rumored that they attended Combs’ infamous Freak Offs. Now, Jakes and Winfrey are openly addressing the “salacious” chatter surrounding them.

Both Oprah and T.D. Jakes recently headlined a discussion as part of the latter’s annual Good Soil Forum. While the pair discussed a myriad of topics (including artificial intelligence), talk eventually turned to Diddy. That topic was sparked due to the 71-year-old former talk show host talking about a NSFW, A.I.-created image of her and the embattled rapper. Oprah (via The Dallas Morning News) directly stated that she did not attend any of the rapper’s parties and shared a point about how she usually handles shindigs:

There’s a picture of me naked in bed with Puffy. I saw it myself. AI-generated. First of all I’ve never been near a Puff party. Anybody who knows me knows if there is a party, I’m the first one out.

After that, T.D. Jakes chimed in, saying that “people love salacious stories.” In 2024, the 68-year-old Texas-based bishop was at the center of various rumors in connection with Sean Combs. Some of the misinformation was spread by way of YouTube accounts, leading Jakes to seek legal assistance in combating the situation. During Good Soil Forum chat, Jakes had this to say about the rumors that swirled around him:

I stopped by Puffy’s house for 30 minutes to say happy birthday to him during the day at 2 o’clock with staff people and out of that came a love affair and all kinds of stuff.

Diddy’s Freak Offs were allegedly parties that featured young women (who’d been weighed) performing sexual acts for attendees, with some of those being recorded. Additionally, Diddy held what have been referred to as Wild King Knights, which reportedly occurred in hotel rooms. Those events apparently involved drugs, baby oil and other items. Some of the people who’ve discussed the events recalled being on high alert during those parties.

Following Sean Combs’ arrest in September 2024, he was federally charged with counts of sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, and he faces up to life in prison if found guilty. Combs’ trial began in May and, since then, witnesses have provided testimony about his parties as well as his alleged sexual preferences, drug use and more. The “Shake Ya Tailfeather” performer is also facing numerous lawsuits involving claims of sexual assault, violence and more. Jay-Z was also named in rape allegations alongside Combs, though that case has since been dismissed.

As the trial remains ongoing, rumors are still circulating in regard to Diddy’s personal dealings. When it comes to the speculation that hounded them, Oprah and T.D. Jakes seem to be more amused by it now. Their panel discussion also saw them poke fun about being in the same position, with Jakes even joking, “Let’s get Jerry Seinfeld on there.”