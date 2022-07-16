35 Years Later, Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, And More From The Cast Of Princess Bride

It is inconceivable to think that The Princess Bride has been around for over three decades. It was 35 years ago when director Rob Reiner and Academy Award-winning screenwriter William Goldman released this hilarious, thrilling, and romantic fairy tale adventure adapted from a book that Goldman, himself, also penned.

The real key to the enduring success of the 1987 film - which was cleverly parodied in a PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2 - would have to be the remarkably talented members of the Princess Bride cast - including Cary Elwes as Westley and Robin Wright as Buttercup. We honor these legends with the slideshow below, which includes photos depicting them in character and in real-life in more recent years.