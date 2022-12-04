5 James Bond Collectibles I Absolutely Love (And 4 I Dream Of Owning)

The world of James Bond movies is, like any other massive cinematic franchise, insanely marketable. Everything from copies of Ian Fleming’s original books to various items of clothing and paraphernalia from the films is pretty much available. Should you be a truly high roller, you could even find some higher priced luxury items that would be to your liking.

As a Bond fan with an eye for collectibles, I have this selection of items to throw your way just in case you’re looking for some early gift ideas. Some of these items I own myself, others are items I think would make great additions to anyone’s home.

And then there’s a handful of items that are mere dreams, but they’re absolutely beautiful fantasies to behold. Please enjoy this assortment of 007 collectables that could make anyone feel like a blunt instrument for His Majesty’s Secret Service.

(Image credit: 007 Store)

The James Bond Vesper Martini Cocktail Shaker

A simple starter that would make any bar worth visiting, the 007 Store actually has a cocktail shaker that will help you remember how to make a Vesper every time you’re in the mood. Ian Fleming’s recipe from Casino Royale is printed on the shaker itself, so all you’ll need to do is convert the ingredients into their modern counterparts and measurements. (Gordon’s Gin and Lillet Blanc have changed formulas in modern times, so you’ll need to adjust.)

Buy The James Bond Vesper Martini Cocktail Shaker on the 007 Store

(Image credit: MoviePosters.com)

Casino Royale Movie Poster

November 17th is important to James Bond history thanks to the debuts of both Goldeneye and Casino Royale taking place on that same day. By the time Daniel Craig’s big reboot was on its way to theaters, I was an entrenched 007 fan looking to get their hands on whatever fun collectables I could.

This led me to luck into acquiring the poster for Casino Royale in my collection, and it's a piece I still have hanging on my wall to this day. If you’re lucky, you might be able to find an original printing, but don’t worry if you can’t. There are high quality reprints available that are pretty much the same thing and just as awesome to frame.

Buy the Casino Royale movie poster on Movie Posters.com

(Image credit: Out of Print)

James Bond Book Cover T-Shirts

Constant Readers should know exactly where I’m going with this next one, as our own Eric Eisenberg’s Stephen King collectables guide also highlighted the joys of t-shirts from the merchant Out of Print. I personally have the Diamonds are Forever shirt in my collection, but have been tempted to go and purchase Casino Royale’s stark red variant. If you’re like me, you should definitely get a move on, as it looks like the entire Bond range has been discontinued.

Buy James Bond book cover T-Shirts from Out of Print

(Image credit: EA Games/Moby Games)

James Bond: Everything Or Nothing

You could consider this the “lost” Pierce Brosnan movie from his 007 era. A video game adventure that starred Brosnan himself, along with Willem Dafoe as a Bond villain, Everything or Nothing is one of the titles from the golden era of EA Games that saw 007 frequently visiting the sixth and seventh generation of consoles. Co-written by Brosnan era screenwriter Bruce Feirstein, it’s the peak experience of 00-gaming outside of Goldeneye 64, and you’re going to have to put in some work to find yourself a copy.

Buy Everything Or Nothing on Amazon (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Royal Doulton)

Royal Doulton’s Jack The Bulldog Ceramic Figurine

A fixture of the Daniel Craig era since Skyfall, Royal Doulton (opens in new tab)’s Jack The Bulldog is something that should have sentimental value to anyone who still missed Dame Judi Dench’s M. Tying any desk together with an air of authority and loyalty, it’s a gorgeous piece to add to your collection... even if 007 himself wasn’t particularly fond of it.

Buy Royal Doulton’s Jack The Bulldog (opens in new tab)

James Bond Collectables I Dream Of Owning

The James Bond name has a certain expectation to it, and luxury collectables are definitely part of that DNA. We've now come to the section of those items where unless you've won a high stakes poker game against a financial terrorist, or you happen to be quite well off, you might feel a little pain in your wallet looking on. But while that may be the case, the results are well worth gazing upon and dreaming of a lottery ticket allowing you to snap them up without a thought.

(Image credit: Greg Williams)

A Piece Of Greg Williams’ Limited Edition Photography

When I wrote the James Bond gift guide last year, one of the items I had to include was this option for those wanting to truly invest in their 007 fandom. Photographer Greg Williams was along for the ride throughout the Daniel Craig era of Bond , and he’s published several books of stunning photos like this one. The 007 Store is still selling Williams’ images for display in the discerning Bond fans’ home, and Craig filming his gun barrel for Casino Royale is the first piece I’d snag if I had the chance.

(Image credit: N. Peal)

Sean Connery’s Suit From Goldfinger

If you’re not going for the standard issue tuxedo look that 007 has worn on occasion, there are plenty of other awesome looks a James Bond fan could nab. One that seriously has my eye comes from the N. Peal x Bond (opens in new tab) collection that will be in stores this holiday, and it’s one of the most classic outfits from Bond history. A replica of Sean Connery’s grey three-piece suit from Goldfinger is part of those incoming offerings, and it looks positively stunning.

(Image credit: Omega)

Omega Seamaster 007 Diver 300M Co-axial Master Chronometer 42 MM

The watch worn by Daniel Craig in No Time To Die, this latest Omega Seamaster was developed with some help from Craig himself. While there are some new variants that have been unveiled by the prolific watchmaker, in honor of the 60th anniversary of 007, I still have an eye for the very last watch Craig’s Bond ever got to wear on screen.

(Image credit: The Macallan)

The Macallan 1962 Fine And Rare Vintage

Now here is, quite possibly, the priciest grail piece I can dream of ever acquiring, unless an Aston Martin is in the picture. A bottle of rare Macallan scotch that was featured in Skyfall, the 1962 Fine and Rare Vintage is the very one that Silva (Javier Bardem) uses to provide the shot that James Bond is supposed to shoot off of the head of Sévérine (Bérénice Marlohe). While I’m not looking to engage in any target practice, I’d still love to grab this bottle as an admirer of Macallan’s more affordable offerings.

We're now in the midst of the gift-buying season, so definitely give any of the above items consideration for the James Bond fan in your life!