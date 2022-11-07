7 Characters We Hope James Gunn Salvages In The New DCU

DC has so many incredible characters that deserve more mainstream attention. And now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially started at DC Studios this week, CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell and Hannah Saulic are here to talk about the top seven characters they hope James Gunn and Peter Safran give more attention to when they build their DCU.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

02:30 - Deathstroke

05:25 - Green Lantern

07:50 - Poison Ivy

09:00 - (Matt Reeves, Please Cast Kristen Stewart as Poison Ivy)

10:15 - Green Arrow

11:15 - Zatanna

12:55 - Teen Titans

14:15 - The Bat Family