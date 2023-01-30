A Look At Jeremy Renner's Career So Far In Pictures

Jeremy Renner spent almost 8 years in Los Angeles working as a makeup artist on the weekends to make ends meet while auditioning for acting roles. Eventually, his hard work paid off, landing him roles in major franchises like Marvel, Bourne, and Mission Impossible. It's quite evident that his career has come a long way since his first acting appearance in
National Lampoon’s Senior Trip in 1995 and that he can persevere through any challenge that comes his way.
The Hurt Locker actor recently
while recovering from a major snow plow accident on the first of the year. As we continue to follow his celebrated his birthday in the hospital , flip through this gallery to see his major (and minor) acting roles over the last 28 years. progress in the hospital
Jeremy Renner as Mark "Dags" D'Agastino in National Lampoon's Senior Trip 1995 (Image credit: New Line Cinema) Jeremy Renner as Steven Zarn in the TV Movie A Nightmare Come True 1997 (Image credit: CBS) Jeremy Renner as Ted Nida in The Net 1999 (Image credit: USA) Jeremy Renner as Penn in Angel 2000 (Image credit: The WB) Jeremy as Remy in Fish in a Barrel 2001 (Image credit: Vanguard Cinema) Jeremy Renner as Roger Jennings on CSI 2001 (Image credit: CBS) Jeremy Renner as Dil Stephanowski in Monkey Love 2002 (Image credit: Allumination) Jeremy Renner representing Dahmer 18th Annual IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards IFC Entertainment After Party in Santa Monica, CA 2002 (Image credit: Randall Michelson Archive / Contributor) Jeremy Renner at the premiere for S.W.A.T. at Mann Village Theatre Westwood California 2003 (Image credit: Steve Granitz / Contributor) Jeremy on set of Pink's music video for "Trouble" 2003 (Image credit: Steve Granitz / Contributor) Jeremy Renner in The Heart is Deceitful Above All Things 2004 (Image credit: Palm Pictures) Jeremy Renner at the Los Angeles premiere of Lords of Dogtown 2005 (Image credit: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor) Jeremy Renner at the Los Angeles Premiere for North County 2005 (Image credit: Jon Kopaloff / Contributor) Jeremy Renner in a portrait for 12 and Holding taken at the 2005 Toronto Film Festival (Image credit: J. Vespa / Contributor) Jeremy Renner portrait for A Little Trip To Heaven from 2006 Sundance Film Festival (Image credit: J. Vespa / Contributor) Jeremy Renner poses for portrait for Neo Ned at 2006 Sundance Film Festival (Image credit: Mark Mainz / Staff) Jeremy Renner at the premiere for 28 Weeks Later in London 2007 (Image credit: Gareth Davies / Contributor) Jeremy Renner as Saul in Take 2007 (Image credit: Liberation Entertainment) Jeremy Renner as Staff Sergeant William James in The Hurt Locker 2008 (Image credit: Summit Entertainment) Jeremy Renner as Sam in Ingenious 2008 (Image credit: Lionsgate) Jeremy Renner on set for The Unusuals in Brooklyn, New York 2009 (Image credit: Bobby Bank / Contributor) Jeremy Renner attends the Boston Premiere of The Town 2010 (Image credit: Brian Babineau / Contributor) Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye in Thor 2011 (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) Jeremy Renner attends the US premiere for Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol in New York City 2011 (Image credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor) Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/ Hawkeye in The Avengers 2012 (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios) Jeremy Renner in a sketch on Saturday Night Live "The Californias" 2012 (Image credit: NBC) Jeremy Renner as Aaron Cross in The Bourne Legacy 2012 (Image credit: Universal Pictures) Jeremy Renner at the premiere for Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunter 2013 (Image credit: Jason LaVeris / Contributor) Jeremy Renner at the photocall for The Immigrant at The 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival in France 2013 (Image credit: Dominique Charriau / Contributor) Jeremy Renner at the New York City screening of American Hustle 2013 (Image credit: Gary Gershoff / Contributor) Jeremy Renner at the Kill the Messenger press conference 2014 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Image credit: Vera Anderson / Contributor) Jeremy Renner attend the European premiere of Avengers: Age of Ultron in London 2015 (Image credit: Vera Anderson / Contributor) Jeremy Renner attends New York premiere of Mission: Impossible- Rogue Nation 2015 (Image credit: Taylor Hill / Contributor) Jeremy Renner at the AOL Build Series discussion for Captain America: Civil War 2016 (Image credit: Mike Pont / Contributor) Jeremy Renner as Ian Donnelly in Arrival 2016 (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) Jeremy Renner attends Wind River screening at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2017 (Image credit: ALBERTO PIZZOLI / Staff) Jeremy Renner as Tommy in The House 2017 (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Jeremy Renner attends the Los Angeles premiere of Tag 2018 (Image credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Stringer) Jeremy Renner participating in Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show 2018 (Image credit: CBS) Swifty a character from Arctic Dogs voiced by Jeremy Renner 2019 (Image credit: Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures) Jeremy Renner after placing his handprint in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX forecourt with the cast of Avengers: Endgame 2019 (Image credit: VALERIE MACON / Contributor) Hawkeye voiced by Jeremy Renner in What If...? (Image credit: Disney+) Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York special fan screening 2021 (Image credit: Theo Wargo / Staff) Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown 2021-2023 (Image credit: Paramount+)