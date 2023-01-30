A Look At Jeremy Renner's Career So Far In Pictures

Jeremy Renner spent almost 8 years in Los Angeles working as a makeup artist on the weekends to make ends meet while auditioning for acting roles. Eventually, his hard work paid off, landing him roles in major franchises like Marvel, Bourne, and Mission Impossible. It's quite evident that his career has come a long way since his first acting appearance in National Lampoon’s Senior Trip in 1995 and that he can persevere through any challenge that comes his way.

The Hurt Locker actor recently celebrated his birthday in the hospital while recovering from a major snow plow accident on the first of the year. As we continue to follow his progress in the hospital , flip through this gallery to see his major (and minor) acting roles over the last 28 years.