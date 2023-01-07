As Jeremy Renner Celebrates His Birthday In The Hospital After Crazy Snowplow Accident, Marvel Co-Star Chris Evans Sends Love

Jeremy Renner unfortunately had a rough start to the new year when he was run over by his seven ton Sno-Cat on January 1 while helping a family member during Reno’s winter storm. The accident sent him to the hospital in critical condition and the actor remains in the ICU, recovering from his injuries on his 52nd birthday. With it being the Marvel actor’s day and all, fellow Avenger Chris Evans sent along a sweet message to Renner.

Chris Evans took to his Instagram stories Saturday morning to wish a happy birthday to his longtime Marvel co-star and real-life buddy Jeremy Renner . Check it out:

(Image credit: Chris Evans/Instagram)

Evans posted a sweet throwback photo of the pair, who were all smiles back in 2014 when they saw each other at the Captain America: The Winter Soldier premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. The actor wrote ”Happy birthday to one of the toughest guys I know! Sending so much love your way” alongside a heart, as Renner spends his 52nd birthday in a hospital bed amongst family and medical staff treating his injuries.

Just ahead of Jeremy Renner’s birthday, the actor shared a photo on his Instagram that showed him alongside a team of people from the hospital where he continues to be treated due to his tragic New Year’s Day accident. The Hawkeye actor shouted out the “renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey” before also thanking the world for the “birthday love” in a subsequent post as he turned 52:

(Image credit: Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

Per the findings of the investigation into Jeremy Renner’s accident, a family member was operating Renner’s car and found themselves stuck in the snow near his home. Renner decided to use his 7 ton Sno-Cat to help them out, but when he got out of it to speak to the family member, it began to roll and ran him over. The 911 emergency log detailed that Renner’s chest collapsed and he was struggling to breathe before he was airlifted to a hospital due to him sustaining multiple injuries.

The actor recently shared a touching video of him in the ICU with his family having a “spa day” with his sister and mother amidst a “not so great” day in the hospital. Despite the challenging situation Renner is in right now, it certainly looks like he has a lot of love being thrown his way between all his fans, family and friends like Chris Evans. Mark Ruffalo previously asked fans for prayers as well, as his other Marvel co-stars like Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt took to the comments of his first social media post since the accident to send their own messages to the actor. It goes without saying that he could use all the good vibes we can spare.