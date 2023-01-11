Jeremy Renner's Family Shares 'Progress Goals' Update After Snowplow Accident, Hospitalization

In the Avengers film series and Hawkeye, we’ve seen Jeremy Renner as a hero confronting his enemies with a bow and arrow. Everyone was shocked to learn that the superhero actor suffered a “traumatic” weather-related accident at his property near Lake Tahoe. Luckily, Renner is still a fighter in his own real-life battles as family members share an update on “progress goals” that followed his snow plow accident and hospitalization.

It’s a tragedy that the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor had to start the new year braving a traumatic injury. On January 1st, Jeremy Renner was airlifted to a hospital after trying to stop his snowcat machine from rolling away when he wasn’t in the driver’s seat. He suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” following emergency surgery the next day. Renner’s sister, Kym, told People about her positivity in her brother’s recovery.

We are so thrilled with his progress. If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead.

That’s such a relief. After all, the reason why Jeremy Renner was even working his snowcat was to clear the driveway for his family members so they could leave after celebrating the new year together. He was also clearing snow from his neighbor’s driveway too as his rep said they were without power for 24 hours and had a large snowfall. Reno’s mayor explained that The Hurt Locker actor apparently got out of his snowcat to talk to a family member whose car he was helping to free from the snow when the machine started rolling away. More details revealed he was heard “moaning” in the background found with heavy bleeding from his head and other parts of his body as well as a “collapsed” chest and “crushed” upper torso. Renner was a real hero that night with his survival being a happy ending in its own right.

The Academy Award-nominated actor shared an update on social media last week thanking everyone for their “kind words” after undergoing two surgeries. Numerous actors like Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth were quick to comment with prayers and thoughts to him. While in the ICU, Renner shared a touching video with his family as they gave him “an amazing spa day” to cheer him up. While it's a shame he had to c elebrate his birthday in the hospital, at least he was not without love from friends, family, and the entire medical staff. It’s very fortunate he did not have to go through this terrible ordeal alone.

Many other friends and co-stars of Jeremy Renner’s have been wishing the actor well like his Avengers: Endgame co-star Evangeline Lilly and Hawkeye co-star Hailee Steinfeld. Even S.W.A.T. co-star Colin Farrell made sure to keep in touch with Renner after this freak accident occurred sending all of his prayers to him. A source said that all the love he’s receiving from his loved ones and fans is helping to keep his spirits up during his long road to recovery. He’s sure not without love.