A Verdict Has Been Announced In Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ski Crash Trial

A skiing accident that happened seven years ago recently landed Gwyneth Paltrow in court for eight days of testimony. After the retired Utah optometrist alleged she ran into him, causing serious injuries that seriously impacted his life and sued her for $300,000. A verdict has now been reached and ruled in the favor of the Oscar-winning actress and Goop business owner.

Paltrow will be awarded the $1 she requested in her countersuit with 76-year-old Terry Sanderson, who claimed that the famed woman ran into her from behind at the Deer Valley Ski Resort in Park City, Utah and left him with a concussion, four broken ribs and brain damage. Sanderson has been determined to be at fault for the crash by the jury, per NBC News .

More to come...