In Rare Public Comment, Apple Martin Has Now Weighed In On Mom Gwyneth Paltrow’s Headline-Making Ski Crash

As the trial over Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash continues, her children have officially entered the conversation. While both Apple and Moses Martin were not at the trial in person, their depositions were read regarding the collision. This marks a rare public comment from Paltrow’s daughter as the trial over who ran into whom continues at a courtroom in Park City, Utah.

Both Apple and Moses Martin partook in depositions where they said their mother was the one hit in the collision. However, the plaintiff, Terry Sanderson, claims that the Iron Man star hit him, causing injuries, and he is suing her for $300,000 in damages. The retired optometrist’s lawyer called Paltrow’s skiing ‘reckless ,’ and they said the event was a “hit and run” crash. The Shakespeare in Love star testified in court , saying she was hit from behind, and she is countersuing Sanderson for $1 and reimbursed attorney’s fees. Now her children are corroborating her story. They both said they didn’t see the crash happen, however, they did interact with their mom right after the collision. Apple Martin said in her deposition, according to Insider :

She told us what happened. She came in and I noticed she looked a bit shocked, and said 'this A-hole ran into me, ran right into my back.'

Paltrow’s 18-year-old daughter continued to recall the story she was told, and how her mom was after the accident, saying:

She said she wouldn't ski for the rest of the day…she always stays on. I never see her shaken up like that, and she had some sort of pain, and I remember that's why she went to the spa to get a massage.

The report explains that both Apple and Moses Martin said that Sanderson was the one responsible for the crash. On the other side of the case, Sanderson and his lawyers claim the actress-turned-Goop owner hit him from behind.

Apple Martin might not have seen the crash, but Moses Martin saw part of it. The 16-year-old said in his deposition that he recognized his mother as he stood lower on the mountain with his instructor. He said:

I realized the equipment she was wearing and then I realized that it was my mom. When I skied over I heard my mom yelling at the guy, saying something along the lines of – 'what the fuck, you just ran into me.'

It’s rare that Paltrow’s kids make public appearances or comments. In the past, Apple Martin has been blunt with her mom , saying the actress needs consent from her child to post anything with her in it, although we do get a rare look into Apple Martin’s life from time to time. While we don’t hear much from either of the children Paltrow shares with her ex Chris Martin, it does make sense that they are part of this trial, considering they were at the mountain, and saw their mother right after the collision in question happened.

At this point, it’s unclear how the trial will pan out. However, we’ll be sure to keep you posted with updates about who testifies and what the jury decides when it comes time to make a decision.