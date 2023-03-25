A Lawyer Wanted Gwyneth Paltrow To Act It Out After She Claimed Ski Collision Felt Like 'Sexual Assault'

As the trial regarding a ski accident involving Gwyneth Paltrow continues, the actress testified yesterday in a civil trial regarding the reported hit-and-run collision. Terry Sanderson is suing the Oscar winner with allegations of colliding with him on a run at the Deer Valley Resort, leaving him with four broken ribs and a permanent traumatic brain injury. While on the stand, the actress claimed that the ski collision felt like a “sexual assault,” and Sanderson’s lawyer asked her to act out what she meant by that.

Gwyneth Paltrow, who happily retired from acting to run her wellness company Goop, gave her account of what she claimed happened on the slopes back in 2016. According to TMZ , she said that retired optometrist Dr. Terry Sanderson came up from behind as she was skiing slowly down the run. She said that as the collision happened, his skis went between her legs and he was up against her back. During the retired actress ' testimony, she said she thought for a second that she was being sexually assaulted.

Sanderson’s lawyer questioned the Iron Man actress about if she felt the assault was “intentional” and asked if there was any "grinding or thrusting" involved. Paltrow said it was a “quick thought” that went into her head with confusion about what was going on. This led Sanderson’s lawyer to ask the actress:

You said you went to the right and went crashing down together and your bodies were almost spooning and your knees splayed opened and you were in shock?

The Shakespeare in Love actress confirmed that was the case. Sanderson’s lawyer then asked the business owner if she could act out her description of what happened on the trail in front of the court. Paltrow’s lawyer objected to the plaintiff's lawyer’s request and the idea was shelved.

The mystery regarding this civil lawsuit is who collided with whom. Sanderson, the plaintiff seeking damages from the actress , claimed she collided with him and left the scene with her ski instructor without getting him any medical care. The retired optometrist was originally suing Paltrow for $3.1 million, but court documents said he amended his complaint and changed it to $300,000 in damages.

According to CNN , the Shallow Hal actress alleged that Sanderson was the one to run into her, and said that the crash was “absolutely not” a hit-and-run. She said she stayed on the mountain long after to make sure he was fine. Paltrow was also asked multiple times if she considered herself "accident-prone." Sanderson’s legal team tried to use previous media appearances of her calling herself clumsy as evidence against her testimony. In the end, the judge ruled this evidence as insufficient with this argument not being considered.

Gwyneth Paltrow, who has also been addressing the backlash regarding her controversial diet choices within the last week, is countersuing the plaintiff and asking for a symbolic $1 in damages plus attorneys’ fees. This trial is expected to last for about a week, and as it continues keep checking in to CinemaBlend to see what the final verdict will be and if Paltrow will have to pay the damages or vice versa.