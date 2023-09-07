The Actor's Strike May Not Be Over Motherf***er, But Samuel L. Jackson May Have Figured Out What He'd Like To Act In Next

Amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that have rocked Hollywood, the entertainment industry has been abuzz with uncertainty over the fate of various projects. However, breaking through the fog of labor disputes and uncertainty, a beacon of hope has emerged in the form of a thrilling new Samuel L. Jackson project. The star who has appeared in many Marvel movies has found his next project, and he’s trading in his Nick Fury eyepatch for a campaign button, as he’s set to star as the U.S. president in a high-octane action movie, which promises to deliver a pulse-pounding experience like no other.

While the strikes have cast doubt over the entertainment world, with many television and movie projects being affected, not all is lost. According to Deadline , while many smaller independent projects have received interim agreements, The Beast is the first significant project to be unveiled amid the turmoil. With Samuel L. Jackson in talks to lead the charge alongside the charismatic Joel Kinnaman, who wowed audiences in The Suicide Squad, the stage is set for an electrifying showdown.

Currently, in the pre-production phase, The Beast has secured an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, underscoring a level of commitment and optimism that is in short supply lately. But what sets this project apart is that it promises to ditch stale cliches of past run-of-the-mill action movies ; it's a gripping narrative of survival and redemption set against a backdrop of political intrigue and imminent danger. The title hints at the story's core—a presidential limousine christened "The Beast" by the Secret Service. This impenetrable mobile fortress boasts a jaw-dropping arsenal that includes grenades, shotguns, armor plating, and state-of-the-art bullet- and bombproofing.

(Image credit: Miramax)

The movie begins when a clandestine militia of unidentified hostiles launches a coup against the United States, and the responsibility of unveiling the classified offensive capabilities of The Beast falls squarely on the shoulders of the Pulp Fiction alum's character, the President of the United States. As he finds himself separated from his wife and thrust into a dangerous situation, the president must confront the external threats and inner demons that dwell within him. It seems like this movie will be a trial of character, resilience, and the determination to survive that's poised to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The Beast emerges as an unlikely ray of hope, promising a return to the thrilling world of action movies. With the legendary Samuel L. Jackson in the starring role and the experienced James Madigan, known for his work on The Meg and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, steering the ship, it's safe to say we're in for an exhilarating cinematic adventure. Keep your eyes peeled for more updates on this exciting project as we gear up for a rollercoaster ride when The Beast roars into theaters.