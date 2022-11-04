Adele Gave Jennifer Lawrence Some A+ Advice About Taking Passengers She Promptly Ignored

Jennifer Lawrence co-starred with Chris Pratt in the 2016 movie Passengers about two people headed to a new planet who have accidentally awakened from induced hibernation and make the best of luck stuck on their spaceship. Unfortunately, Passengers experienced bad reviews with criticism of the plot and characters. The 32-year-old actress weighs in on some A+ advice that Adele gave her about signing onto Passengers that she promptly ignored.

We all know that Jennifer Lawrence is a fantastic actress. I mean, she won the Oscar for Best Actress at 22! But, that doesn’t mean every movie of hers has been well-received. The Hunger Games actress spoke to the NY Times about which one of her movies she thought wasn’t good and the advice she ignored from Grammy-winning singer Adele before taking on the project.

Passengers,’ I guess. Adele told me not to do it! She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to her.

I don’t know if I would say all space movies are a failed genre. After all, the year before Passengers came out, Ridley Scott’s The Martian was considered one of the best films of 2015. A couple of years earlier than that, Gravity earned ten Oscar nominations. But, then we had a few duds like when Jupiter Ascending premiered with not-so-great reception and Fantastic Four had a slow box office with overwhelmingly negative reviews. So, I personally consider it a mixed bag.

Passengers had the potential to be one of the best movies until over halfway through, it got stuck in the story direction. In a huge part of the beginning, we see Chris Pratt’s Jim wake up from induced hibernation suffering a year of solitude on the ship until he wakes up Jennifer Lawrence’s Aurora. Obviously, Aurora finds out her waking up wasn’t an accident and absolutely loathes Jim. Then they’re forced to work together when the ship malfunctions and live happily ever after. So, Aurora chooses to miss out on her original mission of going to the new planet to write her book about living there for a year all for a man she has known for about a year. I guess having true love triumph would definitely be a Hollywood ending.

The film’s director Morten Tyldum said the movie had to end the way it did where Aurora chooses to spend the rest of her life with Jim on the ship instead of the chance to go back into hibernation to arrive at the new planet. That after everything this couple went through together, it wouldn’t make sense for her to have him leave her. Maybe a more satisfying ending would have been if the movie centered on Aurora waking up to avoid making Jim redeemable. The Oscar winner responded to the backlash of this sci-fi film by saying she wished she looked into the script more deeply before jumping in. Maybe Adele should have been telling JLaw she should have been “rolling in the deep” of the script, maybe?