Jennifer Lawrence Rocked Not One But Two Stunning Gowns At Cannes Premiere Of Her Movie With Robert Pattinson
She rarely misses when it comes to her wardrobe.
The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is currently in full swing, and many of Hollywood’s biggest talents are showcasing their latest movies. Of course, with so many red carpet premieres, it’s also hard not to take note of the various wardrobe choices celebrities are making. Jennifer Lawrence was among the stars who managed to make a splash on the fashion front. The A-lister sported two flawless gowns as she marked the debut of her and Robert Pattinson’s new movie.
Jennifer Lawrence was present at the France-based festival to promote Die, My Love, a drama film directed by Lynne Ramsay. Ahead of the screening, the 34-year-old Oscar winner took to the red carpet in a stunning white gown from Dior. The strapless dress featured a ruched bodice and ridged skirt, which Lawrence flawlessly pulled off. Check out a photo of the actress, whose hair was also sharply fixed into a bun, down below:
Talk about making a statement. I suppose the Silver Linings Playbook star’s sense of style shouldn’t be too surprising. Over the course of her career, she’s stunned at more than a few major events, wearing impeccable threads that could generate admiration and envy. Even with that knowledge though, I can’t say I expected her to wear an entirely different outfit later that evening. As noted by Marie Claire, sometime during the screening, she slipped into a black Dior number, which she later sported on the red carpet:
Considering that Jennifer Lawrence was wearing the black outfit when Die, My Love received its standing ovation, she was somehow able to duck out. Or maybe she changed sometime between her first red carpet walk and the screening. Regardless, she absolutely ate it up with both gowns.
It’s been quite impressive to see the Kentucky native flaunt stunning ensembles in real life and on the big screen. Some of her most iconic looks she’s sported while playing a role arguably come courtesy of The Hunger Games franchise. Those fits have become so iconic that a fan even put in the work to create a version of Katniss Everdeen’s fire dress. Aside from that, the fan-favorite actress is also a pro at dealing with wardrobe malfunctions.
The attire in Die, My Love isn’t so flashy, however. Lynne Ramsay’s psychological drama film centers on Grace (Jennifer Lawrence), who’s struggling with postpartum depression as well as the crumbling foundation of her marriage. Ramsay’s latest movie has received critical acclaim, and it garnered a nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes. The film was particularly personal for Lawrence, who could relate to dealing with the challenges of postpartum life, being a mother of two. Lawrence has spoken about motherhood has changed her and informed her more recent career choices.
While the American Hustle alum may have reached a new point in her career, she certainly has let up when it comes to delivering excellent looks on the red carpet. Considering the early reception to her newest film, there’s a chance it could become a big contender during this coming awards season. That would mean there’s a chance the actress will pop up at upcoming events and grace us with even more amazing outfits.
Die, My Love has been acquired by Mubi and, while a release date amid the 2025 movie schedule has yet to be announced, the film will hit theaters first before becoming streamable. As for the Cannes Film Festival, it’s set to continue through May 24.
